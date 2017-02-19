Re-attempting whale watching again today.

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

I’m hoping the weather cooperates with us today, as we’re going to re-attempt going whale watching off of the coast of San Diego on our last full day here.

…..and that was a bust. They’ve already canceled due to weather. Ugh. I’m going to the zoo.

One thought on “Re-attempting whale watching again today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.