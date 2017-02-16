Really light posting today.

The posting is looking lighter and lighter today!

This is the view from my brunch table as I’m overlooking San Diego Harbor across the bay from Coronado island. I think a trip to the Maritime museum might have to happen over the next couple of days!

The wife and I also enjoyed a conversation from the table next to me, with an older gentleman who just happened to originally be from Monroe South Dakota. Apparently, the world is too small!

I do have to say, a person could live in California if it wasn’t for all the darned liberals.