It was paused after House Republican Leader Kent Peterson had a medical incident and was taken to the hospital on a stretcher. House Speaker believes Peterson will be back in the morning.
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) November 10, 2021
Please keep the majority leader in your prayers tonight. Kent is a good guy.
2 thoughts on “Redistricting paused after Majority Leader experiences medical event. Please keep Kent Peterson in your prayers.”
Unfortunate and scary. Praying all is well for Leader Peterson!
Heart Attack? or what happened?