Redistricting’s Lay of the Landscape for the Sioux Falls Area

Just a quick look at the new map, Sioux Falls is going to see a mild reconfiguration, with more districts, and a few clashes from the shuffling of the legislative deck.

District 2 – Belongs to Doug Barthel and Doug alone. He could potentially move up to an open Senate Seat, or sit comfortably in the House. 2 open seats for the claiming next November.

District 9 – Could be a problem for one person to move up as Wayne Steinhauer is in the Senate, and the Senate would be the only path forward for Mark Willadsen who is termed from House. Bethany Soye and Rhonda Milstead would appear to be in the House together.

District 10 –Senator Maggie Sutton is in a District with House Democrat, Erin Healy. If Healy decides to jump up a chamber, here’s what could be a targeted District for the GOP for defense, as the Party makes sure it holds that seat. Otherwise, an open House seat is also available.

District 11 – Senator Jim Stalzer and Rep. Chris Karr are in this new District with an open seat.

District 12 – With Blake Curd termed out, fellow D12 resident Arch Beal is said to be running for the Senate, and State Rep. Greg Jamison is also in the House in this new District. There will be one currently unclaimed seat.

District 13 – Based on where they live, Rep’s Sue Peterson & Richard Thomason remain District-mates with Senator Jack Kolbeck.

District 14 – Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt is paired with an open House seat, with Sen. Larry Zikmund remaining in the Senate.

District 15 – No change. Democrat Rep’s Jamie Smith, Linda Duba and Sen. Reynold Nesiba would remain.

District 25 – Here’s one area where there could be a fight. Steve Haugaard is termed out of the House, and if he wants to remain (instead of trying to run for Governor) he would have to take on Marsha Symens for the State Senate. There’s also the House – with currently a three-way contest between State Rep’s Randy Gross, Jon Hansen, and Tom Pischke for two legislative seats.