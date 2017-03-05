RedState: Club for Growth attacks on Noem “a highly flawed tax reform analysis,” Tax Reform package saves households $4600

As they have continued to run attacks against Congresswoman Kristi Noem, the attacks themselves have come under scrutiny and drawn attention, as outside media is beginning to take a look at the content of the criticism, and the entire tax reform package being proposed.

And as leading national conservative blog RedState talks to tax reform groups, they’re wondering what the heck the Club for Growth is thinking? Because they’re not seeing the forest through the trees:

We need to rewrite tax law – that has for decades incentivized a mass American business exodus. This America Last, “Made In America Tax” code – is terrible policy. The tax reform currently proffered by Congressional Republicans – is several HUGE steps in the right directions. and.. This is the “Border Adjustment Tax (BAT).” Which is drawing some fire – from normally friendly people: “The Club for Growth has begun an advertising campaign aimed at pressuring Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., a tax writer, to oppose a contentious House GOP proposal to tax imports and exempt exports, the latest salvo in the battle to shape lawmakers’ attempts to overhaul the tax code.” And they are firing – with some seriously faulty numbers: “The group said that the border adjustments proposal would increase an average family’s annual expenditures by about $1,700.” Thankfully, Club for Growth is engaged in highly flawed tax reform analysis. They’ve unilaterally taken the BAT out of the entire Republican reform package – and assessed its cost as a stand alone proposal. Thankfully, this is ridiculous. Yes, a 20% tax on imports – all by its lonesome – costs money. But that’s not all Republican tax reform does. As Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist recently noted on CNBC: “(W)hat you’re looking at is we’re going to take the corporate rate to 20, we’re going to do full expensing, get rid of the death tax, the AMT, cut the capital gains tax. These things are all consensus issues. The whole package fits together. In it, is border adjustable.” Thus, in totality, Republican tax reform will SAVE average families about $4,600 per year – per, again, The Tax Foundation.

Read the entire article here.

When Club for Growth hits Noem, it is being done with severely cherry-picked numbers, and conveniently overlooks the fact that families will save an average of $4600 a year. Which is a world of difference between what the out-of-state groups are telling us on our TV and the truth.

A good lesson to remember from this past election.

