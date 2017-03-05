RedState: Club for Growth attacks on Noem “a highly flawed tax reform analysis,” Tax Reform package saves households $4600

As they have continued to run attacks against Congresswoman Kristi Noem, the attacks themselves have come under scrutiny and drawn attention, as outside media is beginning to take a look at the content of the criticism, and the entire tax reform package being proposed.
And as leading national conservative blog RedState talks to tax reform groups, they’re wondering what the heck the Club for Growth is thinking? Because they’re not seeing the forest through the trees:
We need to rewrite tax law – that has for decades incentivized a mass American business exodus. This America Last, “Made In America Tax” code – is terrible policy.
The tax reform currently proffered by Congressional Republicans – is several HUGE steps in the right directions.
and..
This is the “Border Adjustment Tax (BAT).” Which is drawing some fire – from normally friendly people: “The Club for Growth has begun an advertising campaign aimed at pressuring Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., a tax writer, to oppose a contentious House GOP proposal to tax imports and exempt exports, the latest salvo in the battle to shape lawmakers’ attempts to overhaul the tax code.”
And they are firing – with some seriously faulty numbers: “The group said that the border adjustments proposal would increase an average family’s annual expenditures by about $1,700.”
Thankfully, Club for Growth is engaged in highly flawed tax reform analysis. They’ve unilaterally taken the BAT out of the entire Republican reform package – and assessed its cost as a stand alone proposal. Thankfully, this is ridiculous.
Yes, a 20% tax on imports – all by its lonesome – costs money. But that’s not all Republican tax reform does. As Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist recently noted on CNBC: “(W)hat you’re looking at is we’re going to take the corporate rate to 20, we’re going to do full expensing, get rid of the death tax, the AMT, cut the capital gains tax. These things are all consensus issues. The whole package fits together. In it, is border adjustable.”
Thus, in totality, Republican tax reform will SAVE average families about $4,600 per year – per, again, The Tax Foundation.
When Club for Growth hits Noem, it is being done with severely cherry-picked numbers, and conveniently overlooks the fact that families will save an average of $4600 a year. Which is a world of difference between what the out-of-state groups are telling us on our TV and the truth.
A good lesson to remember from this past election.
This Red State article makes mention of something that Reagan said on the Johnny Carson show back in 1975, and I heard Janklow, especially back in the early 80s, make this same contention often, and that is that you cannot tax businesses because they can pass the tax costs on to the consumer, but if that is the truth, then why the need for all of the business tax cuts which Trump is proposing and Republicans have clambered for for years if these taxes really do not affect business growth? In fact, does not this claim prove that a corporate income tax in South Dakota would not hurt economic development?
And I would also mention that the $1500 is not cherry picking, because the $ 4600 savings which is claimed for consumers in this article is merely aggregate and assumes that most consumers would directly benefit from the removal of the death tax, which does not tax any one with an estate worth less than 5.4 million dollars to begin with, and the removal of capital gains taxes, a tax which most consumers cannot identify with. So when you realize that, then you realize that the average consumer does not benefit from removal of the death tax or capital gains taxes nor the assumed aggregate savings, but is stuck with the Made in America Tax (MAT), which apparently is a yearly $ 1500 a year bill….
I don’t view the attacks on Noem as all that bad of attacks. They mostly say call her and tell her to oppose the tax. The ads aren’t really ripping on her.
It didn’t seem like it was all that bad of an attack.