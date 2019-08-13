Regarding the possible 2020 medical marijuana measure. History tells us they are done before they start.

The head of New Approach South Dakota, Melissa Mentele is in the comment section of the prior post with what we might call false braggadocio, making a claim of hundreds of volunteers, and claiming that they’ll be successful in the pot group’s efforts to put their version of medical marijuana on the 2020 ballot.
We don’t get to buy our way onto the ballot we have to work for it. Your name calling & accusations reflect badly upon you, more so than us. You cant forget that pesky fact that our organization was hired by our former Governor & former Republican Speaker of the House last petition cycle because of our work ethic & organizational capabilities.
Well, Melissa’s typical drama aside, I can’t help but have a healthy dose of skepticism, and offer a historical view as I note, “Yeah, but.”
In 2017, the last time the NASD group attempted to put medical pot on the ballot, they only had to collect 13,871 valid signatures to place the measure on the ballot. The Attorney General issued a ballot title and summary for the initiative on March 27, 2017, meaning they started circulation within days thereafter, end of March, first of April that year.
On November 6, 2017, they turned in 15k signatures. And they fell short of the required 13,871 valid signatures by 4,401 valid signatures, meaning they only collected 9470 valid signatures in 7 months of circulating petitions.
Fast forward to now. The same group is starting in their latest effort on about August 15th, and they have until November 4th. Giving them a little over 2 1/2 months to collect a minimum of 16,961 valid signatures.
If New Approach South Dakota failed to collect 10,000 valid signatures over the course of seven months in the last election, history encourages a more than healthy amount of skepticism for the organization’s efforts to do better in 2020 with a higher benchmark and only about 1/3 of the time that they had enjoyed in their 2018 effort.
In other words, You can stick a fork in that potato right now. They’re done before they start.
It’s not going to happen. The best they can hope for is “next time.”
Agree with Pat’s analysis. Given past performance, it seems improbable this group will collect enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. I’m not going quite as far as “stick a fork in that potato,” but I won’t bet a cup of java the New App–roach will succeed.
Then even if they make the ballot..huge if….no money for why we should legalize a ballot measure that is horribly written…minimum of 3 plants not a maximum….they either are dumb or did that on purpose for recreational
There are all kinds of problems with this. Mentele is looking to cash in on all of this zero regulations Wild West snake oil gold rush all in the name of “Compassion” being the “Fixer” consultant with CBD creams oils and whatever else it leads to.
Medical Marijuana rollout was always planned as a sham and a way to get the public to accept legalization for the recreational users and those looking to profit from it. What has happened in states that eventually legalized recreational the availability of medical dwindled with the focus on recreational.
The Minnesota Medical Marijuana program is in the process of losing integrity and becoming a joke with more qualifying conditions being approved that the medical establishment has stated there is no medical proof it works for that condition based off of scientific methods but it is being heavily lobbied by the pot groups with an end goal of full recreational. Pull at heartstrings and manipulate is a well used tactic to con the public, and our elected officials. With Colorado PTSD was denied as a qualifying condition for vets several times with no scientific proof and against the advice of mental health professionals but they finally caved in to a well organized pot lobby and now it has been shown to make their PTSD worse with bringing out underlying additional mental health issues.
What those pushing medical so they can just get their recreational don’t mention is the families that sacrificed and moved to Colorado and other states and their child tragically ended up dying because the medical Marijuana did not help their child or the dosage was way off or it was contaminated with toxic chemicals or mold which is not uncommon.
They will claim that pot cures everything. It even cures lung cancer now! It supposedly helps nausea except if you happen to get severe nausea from smoking pot to the point that you live in a hot shower. It supposedly helps symptoms associated with mental illness even though smoking pot may now be the leading cause of mental illness in this country. Yes, we should treat PTSD by having people smoke a drug that makes people psychotic. If you want to know what pot psychosis looks like, just take a look at Mentele’s delusional rants. Everyone is out to get her, and everything is someone else’s fault.
Every South Dakotan should watch the documentary “Chronic State” produced by Drug Free Idaho. It could be shown to groups with a panel discussion afterwards with local mental health professionals, addiction counselors, law enforcement, those in recovery with great stories to share and other entities that have witnessed and been affected in their communities by today’s high potency marijuana use. https://drugfreeidaho.org/
The latest studies show that states with legal medical marijuana had higher opioid deaths.
Aubree Adams is a great resource.
Christine Tatum is a journalist and another very good resource. She has a media company in Denver and often speaks about how the national and regional media are enabling and promoting without mentioning the harm and what is behind this national push with the money involved in this addiction for profit scheme.
The Utah Legislature passed medical marijuana and the state has yet to go up in smoke.
Really? seems like DUIs go up, instances of schizophrenia increase and you get more access to kids to make more users…sounds like a resounding success (sarcastic)
Can i buy you a bus ticket to Utah then? go ahead and leave, don’t ruin our state
Well – “reefer madness” is still alive and well in South Dakota. As a young conservative, I feel as though it is going to take a passing of the older generation for this to pass. The older generation was brought up in the “War on Drugs” era, that has failed so miserably, in fact one could legitimately argue it made the problem worse and has led to mass incarceration of non-violent offenders. People talk about “high-potency” marijuana as if it is such a novel idea and dangerous. Do we not have differing percentages of alcohol content (i.e. wine, beer, hard liquor – Everclear v. white wine) – man that wasn’t what it used to be “back in my day”. That argument is a scapegoat that never addresses the real issue. I hope this or Brendan Johnson’s initiative makes it on the ballot – I want myself and my family to have access to medicine other than addictive (or deadly) prescriptions when it comes to pain.
You are not a conservative if you believe in legalizing pot.
Stop comparing it with alcohol, what a BS argument….should we license heroin or fentanyl at the ballot box with a poorly written measure such as this…have you actually read the measure?
Conservatives believe in limiting life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, eh?
If you were a Conservative as you claim would you like it to be a substantial drain on South Dakota’s annual state budget just so a small number of stoners can get legally high? A recent study out of Colorado shows it costs that state $4.50 in socio-economic costs for every $1.00 in pot related tax revenue. California is a mess with a deeply entrenched black market targeting local legitimate pot shops. Law enforcement cannot keep up since they do not have the resources. Massive environmental damage from illegal grows in NorCal with a high murder rate up there. The governor had to call up the National Guard to help adding even more expense to taxpayers. Oregon with chronic regulatory issues and it goes on to other states that legalized. The track record from this public policy mistake has caught up with the pushers making it a tougher sell.
Try sobriety and gain some more life experiences especially if you are in a position where you have to help clean up a mess and witness the wreckage from Marijuana use at work, home or elsewhere.
and just wait until all the lung cancer costs start hitting Colorado…and other states
Truth be told pot pushers have no idea what the higher THC concentrations are doing to people. We have no long term studies on the chronic exposure to current levels of THC. What was smoked illegally and rarely during the early ’90s and earlier had a high CBD concentration and a low THC concentration of around 2-4%. What is being marketed now has almost no CBD and a 20+% THC concentration. The CBD that has now been bred out of most strains of pot likely has anti-psychotic properties, but it also interferes with the perceived high; so, it is widely bred out of pot for the THC market. It is all about the money and keeping people hooked on this drug. As soon as you legalize, it becomes a market dominated by high THC products entirely geared toward getting people getting high and staying hooked. The CBD sideshow goes away almost entirely. It served its purpose to get recreational legalized.
Spot on!