After meeting on it earlier this month, the Board of Regents is responding to a student group claiming their drag show was “Kid-Friendly,” by temporarily pausing minors attending Student organization events on state university campuses:
“We respect the First Amendment, but none of us are happy about children being encouraged to participate in this event on a university campus,” Roberts said in a statement.
Sometimes the wheels of government aren’t as nimble as we’d like, but I’d also say it looks like they have it handled as they should.
3 thoughts on “Regents to pause minors attending student events on campuses after drag show complaints.”
I hope all the upset parents that went to the show are asked to speak at the meeting to air their complaints so we can all understand how bad this show was for the kids. Obviously, there has to be a number of people who were there and are outraged for this to be an issue and it’s not just a matter of people being offended without having actually been there. Being offended and needing safe spaces is for democrats, right?
Interesting logic. Do you also not take preventative measures to keep your house from catching on fire until you see flames? Do you believe universities also have to locate an offended minority before taking down a racist display?
I’m generally for safe spaces for children, where they can be free from grotesque sexualization efforts.
Good. Now the bor needs to put a moratorium on state universities sending their activists into k-12 schools and meddling in their affairs in other ways.