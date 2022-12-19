Regents to pause minors attending student events on campuses after drag show complaints.

After meeting on it earlier this month, the Board of Regents is responding to a student group claiming their drag show was “Kid-Friendly,” by temporarily pausing minors attending Student organization events on state university campuses:

“We respect the First Amendment, but none of us are happy about children being encouraged to participate in this event on a university campus,” Roberts said in a statement.

Sometimes the wheels of government aren’t as nimble as we’d like, but I’d also say it looks like they have it handled as they should.