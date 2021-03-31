Release: 63 Sheriffs Endorse Jackley

63 Sheriffs Endorse Jackley

Pierre, South Dakota: Marty Jackley announced today that he has received the endorsement of 63 of the 66 Sheriffs in South Dakota.

“When South Dakotans need help it is often the Sheriff and their Deputies who respond to protect us. No matter what crime, the time of day or the weather conditions they answer that call. Time and again as Attorney General and a State’s Attorney, I have called upon Sheriffs to testify and to help bring justice for victims in courtrooms across our State. I am proud to have served with them, and I appreciate their strong support,” said Jackley.

Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis said, “Marty has been at our side tackling crime head on as Attorney General, US Attorney and a State’s Attorney which is why so many of us in law enforcement are standing behind him now. With his proven record we know what kind of Attorney General he will be for all of South Dakota.”

Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said, “Marty has always been a strong partner with our Sheriffs, and he has my full support to be our next Attorney General.”

“Marty Jackley will be an Attorney General South Dakotans can be proud of. He is a conservative who shares our values,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson. “Marty’s steady hand of leadership and clear vision for the Attorney General’s office is what we need now.”

Jackley announced he is running for Attorney General in 2022 earlier this month. Last week Jackley announced he had the endorsement of State’s Attorneys from 59 of the 66 counties in South Dakota.

Sheriffs Endorsing Jackley

Aurora- David Fink Beadle- Doug Solem Bennett- Paul Williams Bon Homme- Mark Maggs Brookings- Martin Stanwick Brown- Mark Milbrandt Brule- Darrell Miller Buffalo- Wayne Willman

Butte- Fred Lamphere Campbell- Lacey Perman Charles Mix- Randy Thaler Clark- Robert McGraw Clay- Andy Howe Codington- Bradford Howell Corson- Alan Dale Custer- Marty Mechaley Davison- Steven Brink Day- Ryan Rucktaeschel Deuel- Cory Borg Dewey- Dan Assman Douglas- Jon Coler Edmunds- Todd Holtz Fall River- Robert Evans Faulk- Kurt Hall Gregory- Timothy Drey Haakon- Fred Koester Hamlin- Chad Schlotterbeck Hand- Shane Croeni Hanson- Brandon Wingert Harding- Wyatt Sabo Hughes- Darin Johnson Hutchinson- James Zeeb Jackson- Matt Haugen Jerauld- Jason Weber Jones- Rich Sylva Kingsbury- Steven Strande Lake- Tim Walburg Lawrence- Brian Dean Lincoln- Steve Swenson Lyman- Steve Manger Marshall- Damien Bahr McCook- Mark Norris McPherson- David Ackerman Meade- Ron Merwin Mellette- Mike Blom Miner- Rob Eggert Minnehaha- Michael Milstead Moody- Troy Wellman Oglala-Lakota- Joe Herman Perkins- Kelly Serr Potter- Curtis Hamburger Roberts- Tyler Appel Sanborn- Tom Fridley Spink- Frank Krumm Stanley- Brad Rathbun Sully- Bill Stahl Todd- Barry Bailey Tripp- Shawn Petit Turner- Steven Luke Union- Dan Limoges Walworth- Joshua Boll Yankton- Jim Vlahakis Ziebach- Gary Cudmore