Release: A-G-E Corporation President Gary Johnson Endorses Jackley

A-G-E Corporation President Gary Johnson Endorses Jackley

FORT PIERRE, SD: Attorney General Marty Jackley is the best candidate to build a bright future for South Dakota businesses, according to construction company president Gary Johnson.

“We’re supporting Marty Jackley in this election because he has a positive conservative vision for economic development in South Dakota,” Johnson said. “Washington talks about solving the problems that businesses like ours face, but they’re usually the problem, and Marty has fought Washington every day as attorney general. We know he’ll do the same as governor.”

A-G-E Corporation in Fort Pierre is a fourth generation family owned construction company that specializes in highway projects. Johnson’s grandfather was one of the company founders in 1964, and the business has been growing ever since.

“Gary and I believe that for businesses to thrive, government needs to get out of the way,” Jackley said. “His company has employed generations of South Dakotans, and we’re honored to welcome the Johnson family to Team Jackley.”

