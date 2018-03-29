Release: Additional Rulings in Gear Up Case 

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

Additional Rulings in Gear Up Case 

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that a Motions Hearing was held today in the Gear Up case. The following motions were addressed and ruled on:

  • Defendants Daniel Mark Guericke and Stacy Lee Phelps request for Motion for Change of Venue, which was objected by the State, was granted and the jury trial will be held in Minnehaha
  • Defendants Daniel Mark Guericke and Stacy Lee Phelps Motion for Severance of their cases for jury trial, which was objected by the State, was denied. Both Defendants will be tried together before a

The jury trial for Stephanie Hubers will commence on June 25, 2018, in Sioux Falls. Defendants Guericke and Phelps’s jury trial will commence on July 9, 2018, in Sioux Falls.

-30-

2 Replies to “Release: Additional Rulings in Gear Up Case ”

  1. Anonymous

    did the press release cut off or just some posting issues here?

    second bullet is incomplete as I see it

    Reply
    1. Ike

      The missing part reads:
      “…Kangaroo Court assembled by entrenched politicos covering their own asses by throwing everyone else under the bus.”

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.