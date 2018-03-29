Release: Additional Rulings in Gear Up Case 

Additional Rulings in Gear Up Case

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that a Motions Hearing was held today in the Gear Up case. The following motions were addressed and ruled on:

Defendants Daniel Mark Guericke and Stacy Lee Phelps request for Motion for Change of Venue, which was objected by the State, was granted and the jury trial will be held in Minnehaha

Defendants Daniel Mark Guericke and Stacy Lee Phelps Motion for Severance of their cases for jury trial, which was objected by the State, was denied. Both Defendants will be tried together before a

The jury trial for Stephanie Hubers will commence on June 25, 2018, in Sioux Falls. Defendants Guericke and Phelps’s jury trial will commence on July 9, 2018, in Sioux Falls.

