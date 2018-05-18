Release: After Noem Push, Trump Moves to End Family Planning Funding for Abortion Advocates, like Planned Parenthood

After Noem Push, Trump Moves to End Family Planning Funding for Abortion Advocates, like Planned Parenthood

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today applauded President Trump’s proposal to end family planning funding for abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood, and redirect those resources into health centers that do not promote or perform abortions. In South Dakota, there are six federally qualified health centers operating in 45 service sites , but just one Planned Parenthood center.

“Taxpayers should not have to bear the abortion industry’s financial burden – directly or indirectly,” said Noem, who recently wrote the administration in support of the rule change. “I am proud to stand with President Trump in protecting taxpayer dollars from abortion advocates, using those family-planning dollars instead to provide comprehensive, life-affirming care to women.”

The president’s proposal does not cut Title X family planning funding. Rather, it directs those dollars away from programs where abortion is a method of family planning. According to a recent Government Accountability Office report, Planned Parenthood received $170 million from the Title X program, an average of nearly $60 million annually.

Today’s announcement builds on Noem’s work earlier this Congress to overturn an Obama-era rule that forced states to give Title X money to organizations that commit abortions. Noem helped lead the House in passing H.J.Res.43, which President Trump signed into law, to overturn President Obama’s rule and give states more flexibility to defund Planned Parenthood.

###

