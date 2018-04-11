Release: After Noem Push, USDA Puts Controversial 4H Rodeo Rule Under Review

After Noem Push, USDA Puts Controversial 4H Rodeo Rule Under Review

USDA Secretary: 4-H may organize its rodeos in South Dakota as it always has

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After a strong push from Rep. Kristi Noem, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today informed her the agency would review its legal opinion of Title IX’s application to 4-H youth rodeo. Barring action from Noem, the U.S. Department of Agriculture was moving forward with the elimination of exclusively “boys” and “girls” events in 4-H youth rodeo, against the wishes of many within the rodeo community.

“The previous legal opinion was more about political correctness than the rodeo experience for the kids involved,” said Noem. “After months of pressure, the USDA finally listened to those actually involved in the rodeo, hit pause, and allowed South Dakota youth rodeo to continue to operate as it has for decades. I am grateful to Secretary Perdue for hearing us out and helping me push career bureaucrats to take South Dakota 4-H seriously.”

In November 2017, Noem wrote Secretary Perdue regarding the issue. She explained in the letter that: “Whether it is barrel racing or calf roping, the differences between the male and female competitors can create unfair advantages… As a mother who has had three children participate in the program and volunteered for 16 years, I respectfully request your department conduct a review of its legal opinion…”

Earlier today, Secretary Perdue wrote in response that it would withhold action while the U.S. Department of Education conducted a broader review of Title IX regulations. The Secretary further confirmed that “It would also not be appropriate for the USDA to take action against the traditional structure of South Dakota’s 4-H rodeos while this review is ongoing. 4-H may organize its rodeos in South Dakota as it always has.”

Link to Secretary Perdue’s Full Response.

Link to Rep. Noem’s Full Letter.

