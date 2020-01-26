Release: Argus Leader Columnist Stu Whitney spews forth Anti-Republican biases and attacks against President Trump, Governor Noem

From a release posted on the SDGOP website:

Argus Leader Columnist Stu Whitney spews forth Anti-Republican biases and attacks against President Trump, Governor Noem

After the Argus Leader website posted an opinion column this week from Argus “coach and columnist” Stu Whitney attacking President Trump and Governor Noem, South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman offered the following statement:

“It was brought to my attention that Stu Whitney of the Argus Leader recently authored a column of what was billed as “satire,” but was actually just another attack on President Donald Trump and Governor Kristi Noem complete with sexist tropes and large doses of Donald Trump derangement,” Lederman said.

Lederman continued, “Whitney’s well of creativity ran dry a long time ago, so as the paper’s resident liberal Democrat, he’s down to resorting to cheap attacks based on his political biases. You can chalk it up as another example of Whitney trying to grab attention, such as when he declared the ‘National Anthem starts games on a bad note,’ and claimed the Pledge of Allegiance is ‘brainwashing.’

“If the state’s largest newspaper consists of editorial leadership which spews out attacks because he doesn’t agree with people politically, I would suggest they could save the cost of his salary by just posting anti-Trump memes they’ve copied off the Internet. Otherwise, they should clean up their act, and remove the ‘raw Stu-age’ from the paper so they have a product that appeals to more than the State Democrat Party’s Central Committee.”