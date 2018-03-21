Release: Assistant Majority Leader Sen. Ryan Maher Endorses Jackley for Governor

Assistant Majority Leader Sen. Ryan Maher Endorses Jackley for Governor

ISABEL, SD: District 28 Senator and Assistant Majority Leader Ryan Maher endorsed Attorney General Marty Jackley for governor in a video released this week.

“Marty Jackley really came through for the people of South Dakota this legislative session,” Maher said. “He walked into session with five ideas, and he walked out with five bills headed for the governor’s desk. That’s what true leadership looks like.”

Maher resides in Isabel and represents constituents in Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Perkins and Ziebach Counties. He’s been a steadfast supporter of small business owners and ranchers in his district since his election.

“Ryan exemplifies South Dakota public service,” Jackley said. “He’s an independent thinker, a business owner and a job creator, and those experiences have shaped a conservative worldview that we’re both proud to share.”

Watch Maher’s endorsement video on youtube here or on facebook here.

-30-

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...