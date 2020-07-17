Release: ATTORNEY GENERAL EXPLANATION RELEASED FOR PROPOSED INITIATED CONTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT AND PROPOSED INITIATED MEASURE, BOTH DEALING WITH MEDICAID EXPANSION

ATTORNEY GENERAL EXPLANATION RELEASED FOR PROPOSED INITIATED CONTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT AND PROPOSED INITIATED MEASURE, BOTH DEALING WITH MEDICAID EXPANSION
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that Attorney General Explanations for a proposed initiated constitutional amendment and a proposed initiated measure have been filed with the Secretary of State. These explanations will appear on petitions that will be circulated by the sponsor, Rick Weiland, of the initiated constitutional amendment and the initiated measure. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures by November 2021, as certified by the Secretary of State, the proposed amendment may be placed on the ballot for the November 2022 general election.
The initiated constitutional amendment is entitled “An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility.”
The initiated measure is entitled “An initiated measure expanding Medicaid eligibility.”
Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed amendment.
An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility.
An initiated measure expanding Medicaid eligibility.
-30-
Rick Weiland pushing them says all I need to know…NO on both of these!
Your ivory tower is so tall you could probably piss on ALL the poor folks!
Blah Blah Blah….
Yeah, you’re right. Besides, you actually need that heated shifter knob in your new Silverado more than that poor lady who really should have that lump looked at but can’t swing it right now because rent.
Yeah… cause scenario that happens all the time….
You donate all of your personal money for poor lady lump inspections that you want. (kind of weird if you ask me, but you said it). Leave me out of it.
Yes. Because you bear no responsibility for your fellow man. You got yours, the rest can just go die I guess.
I agree; Rick Weiland is a failed candidate and a socialist, big-government type who fits in better with the New Yawkers or Californicators. Why doesn’t he just move away?
“Everything you told me is factually correct, but instead of acknowledging this, I’m gonna distract from the issue at hand by shifting the burden of responsibility onto your shoulders. It’s not our job to fix the problem, but for you to leave.”
How many millions will this cost the state?
Bah. South Dakota ranks 4th or 5th in alcohol consumption nationwide, yet we have a booze tax somewhere in the middle of the pack. If we just taxed in a position proportionate to what we drink, you’d make an additional $45 million/yr – more than enough to offset (and then some!) the cost of expansion… plus we’d all be a bit healthier, right?
Or (gasp) we let people keep their money and spend it as they see fit.
I know you will justify big government at all cost… there is no expansion of government that liberals don’t like. Your just a silly-commie troll.
Just more marxist Blah Blah Blah from you. Zero credibility with me.
Oh, so I should have to only pay taxes on those things I agree with? Cool. Oh, but wait. Without those taxes, we have no roads, no police, no fire department, no schools, no aircraft carriers… how you gonna get paid again?
Then again, we could be helping the working poor avoid catastrophic illness, lower crime rates, greater earning potential, and higher productivity… Maybe that way you can actually get paid more.
But don’t think about that. It’s Rick Weiland. *F* that guy just because. Now… back to which 22″ chrome wheels look better on your new Silverado.
Maybe you can steal someone else’s money to pay for your anger management therapy?
Since you really enjoy making other people be “your brothers keeper”…I hear there are some very large communes in old Commie California that you may like. We still live in a free country for now so you are still free to join. I think you’d be happier and I hear they have free haircuts…
And I want 24″ rims on three new Silverado’s…because I can. I like to let the 6.0 liter gas engines idle all day long…on every earth day. Then I dive up and down 10th street revving my engine and honking at shiftless drifters and wino’s that you want to spend tax money on.. you know the undocumented good citizens that consistently make super awesome decisions for themselves and cost everyone a lot of taxpayer money already. And I can do all this in a free country just to piss off liberal retards like you. I bet you’d like to take away that freedom just to support a contingency of welfare baby democrat voters that can be controlled.
Your just a troll with too much time on their hands. Now, I’m going to go smoke a $50 dollar cigar and donate some money to the NRA in your honor as I think about how many meals I could have bought for all of the starving obese food stamp recipients that we have roaming the state!