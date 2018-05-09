Release – Attorney General Jackley Releases Facebook Response to  States’ Inquiry on Data Privacy

Attorney General Jackley Releases Facebook Response to States’ Inquiry on Data Privacy

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that Facebook has responded to a letter that 37 state and territorial Attorneys General sent on March 26, 2018. The Attorneys General letter specifically asked Facebook to provide answers to several questions on the company’s business practices and privacy protections.

“As Attorney General, I am working to protect consumers from the loss of personal information through this data breach that may likely have affected 153,382 South Dakotans. Facebook is being cooperative with our office in determining the best course of action to deal with the data and privacy loss,” said Jackley.

Yesterday, Facebook provided a response to issues raised in the letter sent by the Attorneys General. Facebook disclosed that 153,382 South Dakotans may have had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica and other third parties.

Facebook Response Naag Letter PDF by Pat Powers on Scribd

