Release: Attorney General Jackley Touts Milestones Reached in 24/7 Sobriety Program 

Attorney General Jackley Touts Milestones Reached in 24/7 Sobriety Program

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that the State of South Dakota is continuing its ongoing success of the 24/7 Sobriety Program.

“The 24/7 Sobriety Program was based on a vision by then Attorney General Larry Long and has been made successful by the tireless work of our sheriffs running the county programs,” said Jackley. “The Program has proven to be a success, not only measured by the participants’ sobriety, but by the drop in conviction numbers. Total DUI felonies have dropped nearly 50% from FY 2007 until FY 2017.”

The Program has reached milestones in the testing area as well. The State has officially hit the 10 million mark on preliminary breath tests since its inception in 2005. In addition, the State has hit the 1 million mark in ignition interlock breath tests, which were introduced in 2012.

PBT STATISTICS SUMMARY

January 1, 2005 – February 1, 2018

48,014 Participants

10 Million Tests administered

Passing Rate: 05%

U/A STATISTICS SUMMARY

July 1, 2007 – February 1, 2018

10,437 Participants

288,442 Tests administered

Passing Rate: 86%

DRUG PATCH STATISTICS SUMMARY

July 1, 2011 – February 1, 2018

1,779 Participants

15,300 Tests administered

Passing Rate: 5%

SCRAM BRACELET STATISTIC SUMMARY

October 10, 2006 – February 3, 2018

10,996 Participants

89 Million days monitored

1,855 Confirmed drinking events

6,590 Confirmed tampers

Per test compliance: 6%

Fully compliant participants: 74%

INGNITION INTERLOCK STATISTIC SUMMARY

October 1, 2012 – February 1, 2018

549 Participants

1,000,736 Tests administered

995,567 Tests passed

Passing Rate: 48%

On April 1, 2018 long-time Turner County Sheriff Byron Nogelmeier took over the position of the 24/7 Program State Coordinator. This position was previously held by Art Mabry for 7 years before retirement.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...