Release: Ben Carson to speak at SD Federation of Republican Women Convention

Ben Carson to speak to SD Federation of Republican Women Convention

As the hosts of the 2020 SDFRW bi-annual convention, Minnehaha-Lincoln Republican Women are proud to announce that Dr. Ben Carson has accepted our call to be the keynote speaker in Sioux Falls at the Convention Center on September 26, 2020. Dr. Ben Carson is a former neurosurgeon and a published author of 10 books and is well known as a Presidential candidate in the 2016 Republican primaries.

Dr. Carson is a graduate of Yale University and the University of Michigan Medical School. He was the Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital from 1984 until his retirement in 2013. As a pioneer in neurosurgery, Carson’s achievements include performing the only successful separation of conjoined twins, joined at the back of the head; performing the first successful neurosurgical procedure on a fetus inside the womb; performing the first completely successful separation of type-2 vertical craniopagus twins; developing new methods to treat brain-stem tumors; and revitalizing techniques for controlling seizures. He became the youngest Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery in the country at age 33. Dr. Carson has received more than 60 honorary doctorate degrees, dozens of national merit citations and written over 100 neurosurgical publications. In 2001, he was named by CNN and TIME magazine as one of the nation’s 20 foremost physicians and scientists, and was selected by the Library of Congress as one of 89 “Living Legends” on its 200th anniversary. In 2008, he was bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.

Both SDFRW and MLRW thank Megan Assman for her tenacious efforts in bringing him to Sioux Falls! She worked on Dr. Carson’s presidential campaign in 2015 and 2016.

Please follow this Eventbrite link to get tickets (or go to Eventbrite.com and search on SDFRW Carson)