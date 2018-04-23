Release: Bennett County State’s Attorney Sarah E. Harris Endorses John H. Fitzgerald for South Dakota Attorney General.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- April 23rd, 2018

Bennett County State’s Attorney Sarah E. Harris Endorses John H. Fitzgerald for South Dakota Attorney General.

Martin, South Dakota: Bennett County State’s Attorney Sarah E. Harris announced her support for Lawrence County State’s Attorney John H. Fitzgerald for South Dakota Attorney General.

I support John H. Fitzgerald, as the Republican candidate for South Dakota Attorney General. John has thirty plus years of experience as a county prosecutor and is dedicated to the concept of justice for all. With more than thirty years of experience, he understands the issues faced by local and state government. John has dedicated his life to fighting for victims, trying cases and improving public safety. His extensive experience in the handling of criminal cases as State’s Attorney has given him the resources needed to be the most qualified candidate for South Dakota’s next Attorney General.

