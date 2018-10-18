Release: Billie Sutton Takes a Bernie Sanders Approach to Policy

Billie Sutton Takes a Bernie Sanders Approach to Policy

Despite branding himself a moderate, Billie Sutton will bring Bernie Sanders’ policies to South Dakota government. From supporting socialized medicine to legalizing marijuana, Billie Sutton has a history of supporting Bernie Sanders’ policies. Are their approaches to policy one and the same?

Billie Sutton Bernie Sanders Support for Socialized Medicine ✅ ✅ Legalize Marijuana ✅ ✅ End the Death Penalty ✅ ✅ Let Felons Vote ✅ ✅ Oppose the Keystone Pipeline ✅ ✅ Wants to Ditch the “Democrat” Label ✅ ✅

FACT CHECK

“Supports Socialized Medicine” – In March 2014, Sutton opposed a resolution that would express the South Dakota legislature’s opposition to Obamacare. (HCR1028)

“Legalize Marijuana” – In 2017, Billie Sutton sponsored a bill that would no longer make it illegal for someone to have marijuana in their system. (SB129)

“End the Death Penalty” – In 2015 in the Senate State Affairs Committee, Billie Sutton moved to pass a bill that would repeal the death penalty. (SB121)

“Let Felons Vote” – In 2012, Billie Sutton voted against a bill that would remove all people serving a sentence for a felony from the voting rolls in South Dakota. (HB1247)

“Oppose the Keystone Pipeline” – In 2016, Billie Sutton voted against a resolution urging Congress to support and to ask the United States Secretary of State to approve the Keystone XL Pipeline project. (HCR1008)

