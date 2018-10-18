Release: Billie Sutton Takes a Bernie Sanders Approach to Policy

Billie Sutton Takes a Bernie Sanders Approach to Policy
Despite branding himself a moderate, Billie Sutton will bring Bernie Sanders’ policies to South Dakota government. From supporting socialized medicine to legalizing marijuana, Billie Sutton has a history of supporting Bernie Sanders’ policies. Are their approaches to policy one and the same?
|
Billie Sutton
|
Bernie Sanders
|
Support for Socialized Medicine
|
✅
|
✅
|
Legalize Marijuana
|
✅
|
✅
|
End the Death Penalty
|
✅
|
✅
|
Let Felons Vote
|
✅
|
✅
|
Oppose the Keystone Pipeline
|
✅
|
✅
|
Wants to Ditch the “Democrat” Label
|
✅
|
✅
FACT CHECK
“Supports Socialized Medicine” – In March 2014, Sutton opposed a resolution that would express the South Dakota legislature’s opposition to Obamacare. (HCR1028)
“Legalize Marijuana” – In 2017, Billie Sutton sponsored a bill that would no longer make it illegal for someone to have marijuana in their system. (SB129)
“End the Death Penalty” – In 2015 in the Senate State Affairs Committee, Billie Sutton moved to pass a bill that would repeal the death penalty. (SB121)
“Let Felons Vote” – In 2012, Billie Sutton voted against a bill that would remove all people serving a sentence for a felony from the voting rolls in South Dakota. (HB1247)
“Oppose the Keystone Pipeline” – In 2016, Billie Sutton voted against a resolution urging Congress to support and to ask the United States Secretary of State to approve the Keystone XL Pipeline project. (HCR1008)
Wow! A candidate that wants to provide health care, end the war on drugs, opposes state sponsored murder, believes in second chances, and wants to not only protect the environment but also respects Native American rights. #pureevil #lockhimup #MAGA
Are you of sound mind Payton? Obamacare is awful, there should be a war on drugs, Felons who obviously arent working or paying taxes due to their stupid choices in breaking the law shouldnt get yo vot le till they are a contributing valuable asset to our economy, the pipeline will provide jobs and isnt doing any more damage thsn the thousands of pipelines already in place, and to top it off, Native Americans need weaned off the system!
Democrats like to portray and manipulate Indians into believing they’re victims, not all of us fall for their lies.
At first the DSA caught my attention. Free college? Why not, it’s not my money. Then, someone told me about Venezuela and how the doctors are prohibited from listing starvation as a cause of death, parents are forced to give up their children so they can survive and people are eating zoo animals. Needless to say, I had second thoughts.
What a derfwad. Do you even believe your own spin, Left?
These things are all positive to me! Go Billie!
Move overseas, please.
Comparing Billie to Bernie is laughable.
except for the age difference…their policies line up
Except for #1, I agree with him. Prohibition doesn’t work and the war on drugs is the biggest waste of time and money. They learned that with alcohol prohibition and they are learning that with marijuana. Felons should be able to vote once their debt to society is repaid. Govt sponsored killing of citizens is the most powerful thing you can grant to a govt. As a huge supporter of pipelines, i fully believe tar sands oil should stay on the rails. It’s completely different from bakken oil that is much safer in a pipe. Plus, it’s not even domestic. I’m not a fan of utilizing eminent domain to help a foreign country ship dirty crude like tar sands oil. That stuff is bad news compared to most oil. Ditch the label? Labels are for school yard bullies who try to paint people into a corner. Noem’s attacks are getting nauseating.
“Wants to Ditch the ‘Democratic’ Label,” really? Your have four candidates or political office holders, that advertise on this webstite. They are all Republicans, but none of them mention their party affiliation….
#GetReal