Release: Bon Homme County States Attorney Lisa Rothschadl Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General 

Bon Homme County States Attorney Lisa Rothschadl Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

TYNDALL, SD: Bon Homme County States Attorney Lisa Rothschadl endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.

“Jason is a skilled lawyer whom I have had both jury and court trials along with many hearings for over a decade in both criminal and civil matters.” Rothschadl said. “Jason is honest, hard working and always represents his clients zealously.”

“Jason has also been a valuable resource through the years in various points of the law.” Rothschadl stated. “I know I will be able to work with Jason as Attorney General, as I have been able to work with him in the past. I look forward to working with Jason as our next Attorney General, he has my full support and endorsement.”

Bon Homme County States Attorney Lisa Rothschadl has been the Bon Homme County States Attorney since 1997.

-30-

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...