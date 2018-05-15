Release: Bon Homme County States Attorney Lisa Rothschadl Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General 

Bon Homme County States Attorney Lisa Rothschadl Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General
TYNDALL, SD: Bon Homme County States Attorney Lisa Rothschadl endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.
“Jason is a skilled lawyer whom I have had both jury and court trials along with many hearings for over a decade in both criminal and civil matters.” Rothschadl said. “Jason is honest, hard working and always represents his clients zealously.”
“Jason has also been a valuable resource through the years in various points of the law.” Rothschadl stated. “I know I will be able to work with Jason as Attorney General, as I have been able to work with him in the past. I look forward to working with Jason as our next Attorney General, he has my full support and endorsement.”
Bon Homme County States Attorney Lisa Rothschadl has been the Bon Homme County States Attorney since 1997.
What criminal jury trial was he involved with? Let’s put this rumor to bed now. How many has he done?
Ok, all I ever read is the Anonymous people wanting to know “how many criminal jury trials has he done”, implying that the Attorney General is the only individual in the office who does a trial??
I went to the website, atg.sd.gov
I looked at the DIVISIONS of the office, each DIVISION overseen by the Attorney General…I have included the links to each DIVISION of the AG’s OFFICE below where you will can find the name of the ASSISTANT Attorney General in charge of the DIVISION and how many attorney’s are on that staff…
The Criminal Division –
https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Departments/criminal.aspx
The Appellate Division –
https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Departments/appellate.aspx
The Civil Division –
https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Departments/civil.aspx
Medicaid Fraud Unit –
https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Departments/MFCU/default.aspx
Consumer Protection –
https://consumer.sd.gov/whoweare.aspx
Yes, knowing the law is important, knowing how to do a trial is important, that’s why ATTORNEY’s run for ATTORNEY GENERAL…but looking at the webpage, and ALL the duties that fall on the shoulders of the Attorney General that fall outside of the courtroom…I want someone who knows how to manage a staff and make sure all these people are rowing the boat in the same direction!
I like ravnsborg. Hes a hard worker.