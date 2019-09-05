Release: Borglum pledges to support term limits for congress

Representative Borglum, District 32, signed a pledge to co-sponsor, vote for, and defend the resolution applying for an Article V convention for the purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.

“Ideally we would let the primary system work as intended. However, we see politicians win one election and then expect to be elected for life. Term Limits will reduce the power of the incumbency and party super-structure to truly give more control back to the people,” says Borglum.

Congress has a 17 percent approval rating, but a 95 percent re-election rate.

According to Term Limits for Congress, it’s because our elected leaders abuse their power to keep away primary challenges, which transfers power away from citizens and into the hands of unaccountable career politicians.

“Seats in congress are owned by the people. We don’t elect royalty. Congress was never meant to be made up of career politicians. It was meant for everyday citizens to get in, get our work done, and get out. This ensures we always have fresh and relevant ideas and leadership,” states Borglum.

It can happen in one of two ways. First, Congress can propose the amendment with a two-thirds vote. It calls for a three-term (six year) limit on representatives and a two-term (12 year) limit on senators.

If Congress refuses to pass term limits on itself, citizens and activists can use the Term Limits Convention which allows 50 state legislatures to convene a meeting to write an amendment for congressional term limits. Only 34 states are needed for the process to bypass Washington and allow the people and the states to impose congressional term limits.

Currently, Term Limits for Congress has 27 states on board. Only 7 more are needed to start the process of starting the convention.

“Even though we have term limits in our own state government, South Dakota, we now need a resolution regarding federal term limits. 82 percent of voters want term limits – we need to listen to them. My fellow legislators and I are working on a term limit resolution for the start of Session in January,” says Borglum.

According to Term Limits for Congress, no federal representation from South Dakota supports term limits at this time.