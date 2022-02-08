Release: Brian Mulder excited to kick off campaign for District 11 House

BRIAN MULDER EXCITED TO KICK OFF CAMPAIGN FOR DISTRICT 11 HOUSE

SIOUX FALLS, SD – With all the necessary paperwork filed, committees set up and the blessing from his family and employer, Brian Mulder is excited to officially kick off his campaign for SD House as a Republican candidate representing the people of District 11.

“Whether it’s serving our church, advocating for those who need it most through Volunteers of America or looking to lend my voice to the South Dakota legislature, I’ve had a passion to serve for as long as I can remember,” said Brian Mulder. “I’ve had the opportunity to spend time in Pierre working directly with the Governor’s Administration and the legislature to advance issues and priorities on behalf of those in most need and I’m excited to lend my experience and perspective to best represent the people of District 11 and the state of South Dakota,” added Mulder.

Brian Mulder currently serves as the Managing Director of Community Support Services for Volunteers of America, Dakotas. Prior to this role, Brian served in various ministry roles, most recently Executive Pastor at Central Church in Sioux Falls. Brian and his wife Chrissy have three children – Jeremiah, Noel and Eli.

“It would be an absolute honor to serve and I’m excited to get out and meet with the voters of District 11 as I look to earn their support prior to the June 7th primary election,” added Mulder.

You can keep up with the campaign or learn more about Brian by following him on Facebook at facebook.com/mulder4sdhouse11

