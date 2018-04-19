Release: Brule County State’s Attorney David Natvig Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Brule County State’s Attorney David Natvig Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General
KIMBALL, SD: Brule County State’s Attorney David Natvig endorses Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.
“In my opinion Jason is the candidate most qualified to be Attorney General. He has all of the skills necessary to do the job from his extensive leadership experience of overseeing hundreds of people under highly stressful situations both at home and in the combat zones of Iraq and Afghanistan”. Natvig said. “Jason is also a skilled lawyer whom I have dealt with on many occasions in both the criminal and civil fields. He has always been someone I can reach out to and discuss issues candidly to come up with a solution.”
“Jason’s strong support of law enforcement and his willingness to go the extra mile to every county, large and small, impresses me,” Natvig stated “I look forward to working with Jason as our next Attorney General, he has my full support and endorsement. I will be voting for him at the convention and I encourage everyone to do the same.”
Brule County States Attorney David Natvig resides in Kimball, South Dakota, and has been the Brule County States Attorney since 2003. He also runs his own private practice in Kimball, S.D.
Looks like one states attorney gets it.
And at least this one is a Republican!
State’s Attorney Natvig is a really great guy. However he is only supporting Jason because Jason was able to take a substantial leave of absence from his volunteer state’s attorney job to campaign for Natvig.