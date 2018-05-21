Release – BY THE NUMBERS: Listening Shouldn’t Come with a Price Tag

BY THE NUMBERS

Listening Shouldn’t Come with a Price Tag

Boards, Commissions, and Blue Ribbon Task Forces Cost Taxpayers Thousands; Noem Refuses to Add More

Each year, South Dakota taxpayers spend thousands of dollars on 134 boards, commissions, blue ribbon task forces, and similar bureaucracies, which have increased taxes and expanded government. Kristi Noem, who is committed to reducing the size and scope of government, does not believe more government is needed for people to engage with their state government.

BY THE NUMBERS

134: Number of existing authorities, boards, commissions, councils, groups, panels, and task forces

$0.42/mile: Mileage reimbursement

$70/day: Summer hotel reimbursement; $55 for the rest of the year

$32/day: Meal stipend

$60/day: Per day per diem (although some entities offer a per diem as high as $75)

$1+ million/year: Very conservative estimate of the annual cost to taxpayers for 130+ boards, commissions, etc.



This is a key differentiator in the June 5 gubernatorial primary: “The Republican candidates for South Dakota governor take opposite sides over creating more state government boards, commissions and task forces. State Attorney General Marty Jackley plans to use them while U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem rejects them.” (Capital Journal, 4/29/18)

“Only a lawyer who’s been stuck in government for most of his career would think you can only connect with South Dakotans through another government board,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “Kristi is not going to hide behind a board to get things done.”

As a part of her plan for South Dakota, Kristi has committed to protect South Dakota from government growth and pledged “no new boards, no new commissions, and no new blue ribbon task forces.” Read that part of the Plan here.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...