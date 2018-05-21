Release – BY THE NUMBERS: Listening Shouldn’t Come with a Price Tag

BY THE NUMBERS
Listening Shouldn’t Come with a Price Tag
Boards, Commissions, and Blue Ribbon Task Forces Cost Taxpayers Thousands; Noem Refuses to Add More
Each year, South Dakota taxpayers spend thousands of dollars on 134 boards, commissions, blue ribbon task forces, and similar bureaucracies, which have increased taxes and expanded government. Kristi Noem, who is committed to reducing the size and scope of government, does not believe more government is needed for people to engage with their state government.
134: Number of existing authorities, boards, commissions, councils, groups, panels, and task forces
$0.42/mile: Mileage reimbursement
$70/day: Summer hotel reimbursement; $55 for the rest of the year
$32/day: Meal stipend
$60/day: Per day per diem (although some entities offer a per diem as high as $75)
$1+ million/year: Very conservative estimate of the annual cost to taxpayers for 130+ boards, commissions, etc.
This is a key differentiator in the June 5 gubernatorial primary: “The Republican candidates for South Dakota governor take opposite sides over creating more state government boards, commissions and task forces. State Attorney General Marty Jackley plans to use them while U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem rejects them.” (Capital Journal, 4/29/18)
“Only a lawyer who’s been stuck in government for most of his career would think you can only connect with South Dakotans through another government board,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “Kristi is not going to hide behind a board to get things done.”
As a part of her plan for South Dakota, Kristi has committed to protect South Dakota from government growth and pledged “no new boards, no new commissions, and no new blue ribbon task forces.” Read that part of the Plan here.
$175k for a congresswoman. Plus millions for her staff. Maybe we should get rid of them also since she doesn’t want to hear what the citizens think.
As a citizen it is nice when elected officials on the dole are interested to know what the average citizen thinks.
I couldn’t disagree more with her. SD Governor is not a dictator position. She needs to get buy in from people and industries. Her ideas are scary.
Kristi has done a fine job in DC but why doesn’t she take her insane idea and remove her own salary as governor or a congressperson? Her staff can work for free. The legislature can work for free. The citizens can serve on a board for free.
Her congressional staff costs more than input from thousands of South Dakotans.
Sad.
Well, let’s get rid of all that and from where would we have any transparency.
The two dumbest ideas in this campaign:
Jackley’s clean campaign bill.
Noem’s desire to eliminate all citizen input, transparancy and concentrate all the power of government in the Governor’s office.
One is bad campaign strategy. One is horrid policy.
I think this race is over.