Release: Campbell County State’s Attorney Mark Kroontje Endorses John Fitzgerald for South Dakota Attorney General.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- April 18, 2018

Campbell County State’s Attorney Mark Kroontje Endorses John Fitzgerald for South Dakota Attorney General.

Herreid, South Dakota: Campbell County State’s Attorney Mark Kroontje announced his support for Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald for South Dakota Attorney General.

I have known John Fitzgerald for almost as long as I have been a prosecuting attorney and that is 30 years. His extensive and direct involvement in the handling of criminal cases as State’s Attorney in Lawrence County has given him the experience which makes him the most qualified candidate for South Dakota’s next Attorney General.

