Release: Casey Crabtree Announces Campaign for District 8 Senate

Casey Crabtree Announces Campaign for District 8 Senate

Madison, SD – Casey Crabtree has officially announced his intent to seek election to the South Dakota Senate. He will pursue the District 8 seat being vacated by Senator Jordan Youngberg, who will not be running for reelection.

“Over the years, my family and I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how the communities in District 8 come together and step up to take on any challenges,” said Crabtree. “From flooding to community fundraisers and now the Coronavirus, I can’t think of a group of people I’d be prouder to represent in Pierre.”

Crabtree is currently the Director of Economic Development and Government Affairs at Heartland Consumers Power District in Madison where he works every day to facilitate job creation, grow existing small businesses and improve the quality of life in Lake, Moody, and Minor Counties and across South Dakota. In addition, Crabtree has a background working with value-added agriculture, improving our state’s infrastructure and has an understanding of the legislative process and how to get things done in Pierre. Crabtree believes in limited government, low taxes, less regulation and brings a deep understanding of the issues facing South Dakota along with a passion for economic and community development.

“After much prayer and many discussions with family and close friends, I’ve made the decision to announce my candidacy and have been overwhelmed already by all the community support,” said Crabtree. “The people in District 8 expect their elected officials to work hard and represent their values every day and that is exactly what I intend to do.”

Crabtree and his wife Ashley both live and work in Madison with their two sons, Casyn and Callan. Ashley owns Madison Vision Clinic where she manages the clinic and practices optometry. Both Casey and Ashley are graduates of Northern State University where Casey was a member of the NSU football team. In addition to his work at Heartland, Casey volunteers his time with the DSU Trojan Athletic Club, various wildlife organizations, the Lake County Republican Party and coaching his sons in youth baseball and football. Casey is also a graduate of Leadership South Dakota.

Learn more about Casey, follow the campaign or find a headshot here – https://www.facebook.com/CrabtreeforSD

