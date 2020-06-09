Release: City Councilman elect Alex Jensen thanks voters for electing him to serve

ALEX JENSEN THANKS VOTERS FOR ELECTING HIM TO SERVE

Sioux Falls – Alex Jensen, declared winner of last Tuesday’s Sioux Falls At-Large City Council election, announced today his sincere appreciation to the voters of Sioux Falls for electing him to serve. With nearly 30,000 votes cast in the city election, participation in this year’s election was double the expected turnout.

“When I started this campaign almost a year ago, I made it a point to meet with as many citizens, businesses and organizations as possible.” Councilor-Elect Alex Jensen said. “My family and I were humbled by the positive response and support we received during this campaign and we couldn’t feel more honored to be entrusted to serve after the final votes were tallied last week.”

Alex Jensen defeated incumbent, At-Large Councilor Theresa Stehly in a close race by a margin of just over 100 votes. The official results mark just the third time a challenger has unseated the incumbent Councilor in almost thirty years and is also one of the closest city elections in decades.

“In addition to expressing my sincere appreciation to the citizens of Sioux Falls for their support, I want to thank Theresa Stehly,” said Councilor-Elect Jensen. “Theresa worked to do what she thought was best for Sioux Falls. Her dedication and passion is something I admire, along with her civility and professionalism throughout the campaign.”

Any results that finish within two percent when the final votes are tallied can be subject to a recount, should the defeated candidate make the request formally. With almost 30,000 votes cast, city officials would need to dedicate significant time and money to any recount efforts.

“We’ve worked hard to get to this point,” Jensen stated. “We’ll do whatever we need to do in order to carry out the will of the Sioux Falls voters and get to the finish line.”

