Release: Councilor Christine Erickson to run for re-election

Councilor Christine Erickson to run for re-election

Sioux Falls – Councilor Christine Erickson announced this week she will run for re-election to the Sioux Falls City Council. Erickson has served since 2012 and presently serves as the Council Vice Chair. She will seek the Council’s At-Large “B” position.

“Serving this great community has been an honor and privilege. I would like to continue moving Sioux Falls in the right direction of progress and growth,” stated Erickson. “For the next term, I will focus on smart economic growth, public safety and maintaining the streets to the highest standard possible.”

Erickson has a proven track record for Sioux Falls. This track record includes:

Collaboration. Erickson has bridged the gap between Municipalities, Counties, and the State by working in a collaborative way. “We must continue to collaborate with the County and the State to ensure that Sioux Falls remains a leader in local and regional affairs and that our government works as efficiently as possible,” said Erickson. Relationships. Erickson has a reputation of building strong, working relationships that benefit citizens through legislative and community outreach. Confronting Drug Addiction. “Drug addiction is a growing problem – and we need to add prevention to our focus. I have continued to study the many aspects of addiction and am encouraging partnership with the County and State to create a plan to address this ever-growing problem.” Economic growth. Consumer choice is important, and Erickson prides herself on being a leader on issues such as ride sharing and consumer choice in all forms of business development. Erickson played an instrumental role in keeping pool passes affordable, helping which increase demand, resulting in great success of the indoor aquatic center. Higher Paying Jobs. As a City Councilor, Erickson continued her previous work as a State Representative by securing funding for the USD Discovery District – a project that will continue to keep Sioux Falls on the cutting edge of producing high paying jobs and educational options for the residents of Sioux Falls.

Erickson, 39, spends time volunteering in her children’s school as well as operating a rental business she owns with her husband, Tony. They reside on the west side of Sioux Falls where they are busy raising their three boys, Anthony, Braylon and Charlie.

