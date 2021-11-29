RELEASE: COURT HALTS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S HEALTHCARE WORKER VACCINE MANDATE FOLLOWING LAWSUIT FROM 10 STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL COALITION 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, November 29, 2021

COURT HALTS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S HEALTHCARE WORKER VACCINE MANDATE FOLLOWING LAWSUIT FROM 10 STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL COALITION

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that a Missouri federal court granted South Dakota’s request for an injunction on the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Earlier this month, South Dakota joined a coalition of ten states challenging the mandate. In addition to South Dakota, the coalition includes Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, and New Hampshire.

In the ruling U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp writes that “the court cannot, in good faith, allow CMS to enact an unprecedented mandate that lacks a ‘rational connection between the facts found and the choice made.’”

“This is a huge victory for healthcare workers in South Dakota, and especially for our rural hospitals and health care professionals who provide such crucial care to so many of our residents,” said Ravnsborg. “This ruling is a big win against this unprecedented federal overreach.”

The full ruling can be read here.

