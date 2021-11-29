FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, November 29, 2021
COURT HALTS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S HEALTHCARE WORKER VACCINE MANDATE FOLLOWING LAWSUIT FROM 10 STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL COALITION
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today that a Missouri federal court granted South Dakota’s request for an injunction on the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Earlier this month, South Dakota joined a coalition of ten states challenging the mandate. In addition to South Dakota, the coalition includes Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, and New Hampshire.
In the ruling U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp writes that “the court cannot, in good faith, allow CMS to enact an unprecedented mandate that lacks a ‘rational connection between the facts found and the choice made.’”
“This is a huge victory for healthcare workers in South Dakota, and especially for our rural hospitals and health care professionals who provide such crucial care to so many of our residents,” said Ravnsborg. “This ruling is a big win against this unprecedented federal overreach.”
The full ruling can be read here.
-30-
3 thoughts on “RELEASE: COURT HALTS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S HEALTHCARE WORKER VACCINE MANDATE FOLLOWING LAWSUIT FROM 10 STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL COALITION ”
Good job Mr. Attorney General! appreciate your hard work on this important subject!
Agreed, keep up the hard work AG Ravnsborg. We are lucky to have you as our AG!!
“This is a huge victory for healthcare workers in South Dakota” Really?
I see eight more deaths were reported in South Dakota today. Just eight. But you would defend healthcare workers’ rights to spread Covid to staff and patients? This makes sense to you, Jason Ravnsborg?
Sure, you could argue that it’s the state’s responsibility to do these things vs. the federal government. But… they haven’t. They’d rather play politics than save lives. So they leave the federal government no choice but to act if they want to stop the virus.
If it gets to the US Supreme Court, I think it will be overturned. This pandemic is an emergency that obviously crosses state boundaries.
I would guess that recent deaths are about four-to-one Republican over Democrat in this area of the country. I suppose this makes sense to you too?