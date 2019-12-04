Release: Crystal Johnson Appointed as Interim (Minnehaha Co) State’s Attorney

Crystal Johnson Appointed as Interim State’s Attorney

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 4, 2019

Sioux Falls, SD – Judge Robin Houwman, Presiding Judge of the Second Judicial Circuit in South Dakota, has appointed Crystal Johnson as Interim State’s Attorney for Minnehaha County. The appointment will be effective at 5:01pm on December 6th.

“We are excited to have Judge Houwman appoint Crystal Johnson as Interim State’s Attorney. Her leadership and experience is an asset to the County. The State’s Attorney’s Office is incredibly busy and plays a vital public safety role,” said Minnehaha County Commission Chair Jean Bender.

Johnson is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law and has her undergraduate from the University of Sioux Falls. Johnson began her career with the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office in January 2005 and worked as a prosecutor for over 10 years. She was appointed as a Magistrate Judge in April 2015 and served in that role until returning to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office as a Senior Trial Attorney in May 2018.

Over the next two weeks the County Commission will determine the process to exercise its statutory authority, articulated in codified law, to appoint an individual to permanently fill the State’s Attorney vacancy. Once the process has been finalized, it is undetermined how long it may take to make a decision on a final selection. The length of the permanent appointment will run for the remainder of the term which is up for election in November 2020.

