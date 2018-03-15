Release – De Smet Welcomes Jackley for Economic Development Round Table

De Smet Welcomes Jackley for Economic Development Round Table

DE SMET, SD: South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley met a packed room at the De Smet Event Center Wednesday for an economic round table focused on housing, workforce and economic development needs in the area.

“Marty didn’t come to De Smet to give a speech, he came to have a conversation,” said Economic Development Director of the De Smet Development Corporation Rita Anderson. “We were excited that Marty cared enough to visit us to learn about our needs in Kingsbury County, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to showcase our community. When we were finished, one person walked up to Marty and told him he had her vote because she liked his team approach to problem solving.”

The crowd included business, county and local leaders from across six different South Dakota towns, and topics ranged from workforce and training needs to EMT shortages and nursing home space.

“These events are invaluable to me as an attorney general and candidate for governor because people are candid about what they would like to see in their state leaders,” Jackley said. “The people of De Smet, Arlington, Bruce, Lake Preston, Wolsey and Watertown gave me great advice and direction about how we can move our hometowns forward, and I appreciate their support.”

Jackley finished the day in Brookings, where he toured the city’s hospital system and met with College Republicans at South Dakota State University.

“We’re going to organize as many economic round tables as we can,” Jackley said. “Meeting South Dakotans, hearing their stories and seeing the state from their own perspective makes our entire team stronger, and we look forward to returning to De Smet in the future.”

