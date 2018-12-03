Release: Deb Peters has been named the Vice President of Communications and Member Relations of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO)

Deb Peters has been named the Vice President of Communications and Member Relations of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO)
“I am excited to start this new endeavor with SDAHO. It is an honor and privilege to work with, and for, our healthcare facilities in South Dakota. Access to healthcare is important and critical in preventing disease and improving health which ultimately increases quality of life. I look forward to working with healthcare facilities across South Dakota.”
Prior to starting with SDAHO, Peters owned her own small business consulting company. She also spent 14 years in the South Dakota legislature where she held a variety of positions, including Chair of Appropriations and Government Operations & Audit Committee. Peters grew up in a healthcare family as well as co-managed the family clinic in Madison, SD for 8 years. She has had a passion for healthcare over the years and coming to work with SDAHO will fulfill that passion. Peters has recently come off her term as President of the National Conference of State Legislatures.
A couple of observations: 1. Why did she run then? You can’t tell me she had no inkling of getting this job. 2. If you look at legislative resignations the past decade, you’ll see the majority go to work for our healthcare monopoly. I guess the lesson is if you do a good job of continuing their multi-million $ monopolies, and help crush any bills by the “little guys”, “alternative treatments”, etc. , you get a big payback from the big corporations. I sure hope this changes in the new administration !
To “Served with her”
1) Because running is so easy and non-time consuming, she figured she would just run for the heck of it and then not actually take the seat?? Obviously this came afterwards, otherwise I’m sure she wouldn’t have ran and it wouldn’t have made sense to. If you know Deb Peters at all, you know she doesn’t do anything half-butt!
2) Name a time she made it easier or better for the healthcare “monopolies” (which are illegal) to “continuing their multi-million $ monopolies”? She will be working for SDAHO, which represents a vast array of different hospitals and health care providers. Their goal is to ensure health coverage to all South Dakotans. The fact that there are multi million dollar health care providers has nothing to do with former Senator Peters. She has asked the tough questions of these providers both big and small during GOAC and JCA meetings and tried to ensure health coverage for all South Dakotans, to say otherwise would be a baseless lie.
She has asked tough questions? Please. I think the questions she asks have answers that most certainly benefit her.
What about the question – is abortion murder? For Peters that must be a very, very tough question. Her votes against the sanctity of life have allowed the multi million dollar Planned Parenthood to continue reaching their “healthcare” goals.
So who’s the liar here?
I wonder if Ms. Peters considers abortion healthcare?
Does she think an abortion could increase the quality of life?
As a democrat who served in the legislature with Deb Peters, as well as on the GOAC for a number of years I can say without doubt that she always had the best interest of the citizens in her heart. She always asked the tough questions and demanded the truth and accountability from anyone testifying in committee. She was unwavering in the search for truth and accountability and will be an asset to the state legislature that will be hard to, if not impossible, to replace. She was fair and unbiased, even when criticized by members of her own party. That is truly what governing should be about.
I wish her well in her journey with SDAHO.