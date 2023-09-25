Release: Deutsch announces candidacy for State Senate

Deutsch announces candidacy for State Senate

FLORENCE – Fred Deutsch, Florence, officially announces his candidacy for the South Dakota State Senate from District 4 in the 2024 Republican primary election.

First elected to the House of Representatives in 2015, Deutsch notes he is running for Senate to continue to be a servant for the people of District 4 and to protect families and children.

“As a father of four and a grandfather of nine, I worry about the world they will grow up in. I’ll bet you worry too. That is why I want to be a senator in the SD legislature,” says Deutsch.

Concerned about quality of life for our children and future generations, Deutsch believes now is the time to take a stand.

“Since you first sent me to Pierre, it’s been my honor to be your voice. As your state senator, I will continue to stand in the gap; I’ll continue to fight for you and your family, to support agriculture, our schools and small towns, and especially our common-sense, rural way of life in District 4.

“I am running because I believe it’s important we protect our way of life, give hope to moms and dads, and leave this world a better place for our kids.”

Deutsch is seeking the seat currently occupied by Sen John Wiik who is term limited.

To learn more, see www.freddeutsch.com.