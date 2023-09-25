Deutsch announces candidacy for State Senate
FLORENCE – Fred Deutsch, Florence, officially announces his candidacy for the South Dakota State Senate from District 4 in the 2024 Republican primary election.
First elected to the House of Representatives in 2015, Deutsch notes he is running for Senate to continue to be a servant for the people of District 4 and to protect families and children.
“As a father of four and a grandfather of nine, I worry about the world they will grow up in. I’ll bet you worry too. That is why I want to be a senator in the SD legislature,” says Deutsch.
Concerned about quality of life for our children and future generations, Deutsch believes now is the time to take a stand.
“Since you first sent me to Pierre, it’s been my honor to be your voice. As your state senator, I will continue to stand in the gap; I’ll continue to fight for you and your family, to support agriculture, our schools and small towns, and especially our common-sense, rural way of life in District 4.
“I am running because I believe it’s important we protect our way of life, give hope to moms and dads, and leave this world a better place for our kids.”
Deutsch is seeking the seat currently occupied by Sen John Wiik who is term limited.
To learn more, see www.freddeutsch.com.
10 thoughts on “Release: Deutsch announces candidacy for State Senate”
I’ll be voting for an effective legislator not a dramatic one, Steph Sauder! #Steph4Senate
Ugh
The professional at “drinking the kool-aid” of every right wing entity.
Most of my neighbors and I will be voting for Deutsch. I know Steph, and she’s a nice person, but I wouldn’t say she’s effective or conservative. Her voting record shows she’s more aligned with Democrats, and I believe she voted against all of our governor’s priorities. I understand Deutsch has enemies, but that’s because he’s not afraid to lead. I know he’ll do a great job for our district in the future because he has done a great job for our district in the past.
Fred Deutsch is among the hardest working and most well-prepared legislators on third floor. You may or may not like his issues, but the man is a tireless advocate for his district. I don’t get to vote for him, but I would if I could. I think when the fine people of District 4 examine his record, they will reach the same conclusion.
Fred is a fighter for the ones who can’t fight for themselves! I’d say that is pretty admirable. It’s very tough to swim against the current and Fred does! Yes, he brings up touchy subjects, but I’m so thankful he does! Without Fred and the legislation he has brought to protect the vulnerable, South Dakota would not be the state it is! We in South Dakota should be very grateful for Fred. We need elected officials who aren’t afraid to tackle tough issues!
Fred’s the worst.
I am honored to have Fred Deutsch in my district to represent me! My vote is going to him this coming election.
He has a good record in Pierre: but on top of that he is a great Man of God, husband, dad, and grandfather. We are blessed to have him standing up for our values.
I am grateful for Fred Deustch’s principles and his courage to talk about the hard issues of our time. He was a STRONG advocate for children as a school board member, a representative and I know he would make a principled senator for District 4. He takes the arrows for bills that are making a difference in the quality of life for children and families in South Dakota! #FredDeutschforSenate
Fred is a good man and a great fighter for conservative values.