Release: Dusty Johnson Fights Falsehoods With Optimism

Dusty Johnson Fights Falsehoods With Optimism

Refuses to run negative ads to win Congressional Race

MITCHELL, SD – The Dusty Johnson for Congress campaign released a video Monday where Dusty Johnson, who is seeking the Republican nomination for South Dakota’s lone Congressional seat, pledged to his supporters, and all South Dakotans, that he will not air any negative ads. Dusty, joined by his wife Jacquelyn and three children, outlined his commitment to remain a positive, solutions-oriented candidate in the face of false, negative ads from his opponents.

“We’ve run a positive, optimistic campaign about the future of South Dakota and our country,” said Dusty Johnson. “Despite our efforts, it seems that in every election, candidates turn to mudslinging and character attacks as a last-ditch effort when they are behind in the polls. From the beginning, my candidacy has been solutions oriented and that will never change – it’s who I am. That’s why I will only attack the issues like: pushing for fiscal responsibility, working a new Farm Bill, and bringing much needed reform to our welfare system. If you support positive campaigning and believe that we need a problem solver representing South Dakota, I would be honored to have your vote on June 5th.”

Dusty Johnson grew up in a working-class family in Central South Dakota and graduated from USD Vermillion. A former policy staff member for Governor Mike Rounds, Dusty learned early on he had a passion for public service. After serving on the Public Utilities Commission, Dusty became Governor Daugaard’s Chief of Staff and helped lead the state out of a $127 million deficit. Dusty currently works as Vice President at Vantage Point Solutions in Mitchell where he helps telecommunications companies deploy fiber and broadband into rural communities.

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...