Release: Dusty Johnson Raises $100k for 6th Consecutive Quarter

Dusty Johnson Raises $100k for 6th Consecutive Quarter

Continues to Set Records in Congressional Bid

MITCHELL, SD – The Dusty Johnson for Congress campaign announced today that they received over $100,000 in contributions during the first quarter of this year. This is the sixth quarter in a row that Dusty Johnson’s campaign has accomplished this feat, raising their overall fundraising to a record-breaking $700,000. This amount is more than any previous challenger or open seat candidate has raised for a congressional primary in South Dakota history.

“Running a successful statewide campaign takes time, resources and money,” said Dusty Johnson. “Our team is humbled by the willingness of South Dakotans to enthusiastically step up and support our efforts. Because of their hard work we have consistently outperformed our opponents on every metric: grassroots support, fundraising, and the issues. The support we’re seeing across South Dakota is so tremendous that we were able to be the first campaign for congress to get our ads in the newspaper and on the air. Thanks to our volunteers and supporters I know that we can keep building momentum, win this race, and make the conservative reforms in Congress that America needs.”

Dusty Johnson grew up in a working-class family in Central South Dakota and graduated from USD Vermillion. A former policy staff member for Governor Mike Rounds, Dusty learned early on he had a passion for public service. After serving on the Public Utilities Commission, Dusty became Governor Daugaard’s Chief of Staff and helped lead the state out of a $127 million deficit. Dusty currently works as Vice President at Vantage Point Solutions in Mitchell where he helps telecommunications companies deploy fiber and broadband into rural communities.

