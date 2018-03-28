Release: Experience and Work Ethic at Heart of New Statewide Noem Ad

Experience and Work Ethic at Heart of New Statewide Noem Ad
South Dakotan: Kristi has the skill set to be a more effective governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Noem today released a new television and radio ad statewide. The 30-second ad features supporters from throughout South Dakota discussing the skill set and work ethic they’ve come to know from Noem. A mother of three and lifelong farmer, rancher and small business owner, Noem served four years in the state legislature before being elected to the U.S. House in 2010.
Mike Cartney, Watertown: “When you think about strength of character and work ethic, I don’t think there’s anybody that can compete with Kristi Noem.”
Dale Wileman, Rapid City: “She knows ag from one end to the other.”
Larry Rhoden, Union Center: “The first thing she talks about is her family. The second thing she talks about is her faith.”
Joy Nelson, Watertown: “Kristi and her family are just good, strong Midwestern people that love the state of South Dakota.”
Larry Rhoden, Union Center: “And I think Kristi – far and away – has the best skill set, the best experience, and the best work ethic to be a more effective governor.”
John Bucher, Castlewood: “I just think she’d be a great governor for the State of South Dakota.”
Great ad! Kristi is absolutely dominating!
Jackley raised more money, has a better organized campaign, draws larger crowds, and collected more signatures. What, that can be measured, is Noem dominating?
You forgot about the polls. As they say in high school basketball: scoreboard!
The polls show the candidates measurable support of likely voters to be within the margin of error. That means that they are in a statistical dead heat. They’re tied. If that’s the best Kristi can point to, she’s in a bad spot.
Folks see the headlines about Kristi negotiating tax reform and all the companies offering bonuses and raises because of it, and those headlines are right next to other headlines about the surge in meth and violence. If I were marty, I’d be extremely worried about my record. Probably why he went negative first.
Kristi did not negotiate tax reform. Paul Ryan let her have a few good photo-ops because she’s in a tough race.
Kristi was on the tax reform conference committee and personally negotiated the bill with her colleagues.
And literally the same day Kristi stood with President Trump and congressional Republicans to unveil the bill, Marty was on TV in SD dodging questions about yet another scandal – this time, he cost the state $1.2 million from incompetently ignoring an employee’s sexual harassment claim.
Kristi was on the conference committee because of her death tax story. She was there to repeal the death tax. The death tax was not repealed. Somehow that’s an accomplishment?
Glodt, come on. Citing ballot signature numbers?!?!? SAD!!! Sounds like something Crooked Hillary would say as proof of why she feels she won the ‘16 election! Wake up, SD!!!
Every time I hear Rhoden speak, all I can think of is how much I wish he were running.
Some candidates put out ads where they’re walking through soybean fields to play up their rural credibility, but only one of them actually knows anything about the #1 industry in SD. That’s Kristi. Great ad, Kristi!
If you are part of the ag industry I think you have to vote for Kristi. If you are happy with the political scandals in SD government I’d say Jackley is you guy. I’m not sure either are conservative and want to lower your taxes but Kristi would probably win that one too. I wonder if voting for Sutton and if he won than SD would maybe lean toward the conservative side again by fighting Sutton on everything. Under Daugaard it seemed bigger budgets and more taxes were welcomed by the republicans so maybe with a Democrat governor that republicans would be against more taxes and bigger government. Something to think about that could maybe help lower taxes in SD.
Voting for the Democrat is not the solution….it sure is not the conservative solution. Even if the legislature got more conservative fighting him, the governor gets to appoint judges, vacancies in the legislature itself and many other powers that would only strengthen Democrats and help them build a party with liberal roots…NO THANKS< think about the big pictures folks'
MARTY OR KRISTI is still better than Sutton
Sure Kristi and Marty are both conservative but you need to look closely at the details of their experience and proposals:
In terms of experience:
Kristi had to leave college for her family, and since then, has gotten her degree, as well as farmed, ranched, owned multiple businesses, and served in the state legislature and the House. Marty went to law school right out of college and spent his life as a lawyer.
In terms of proposals:
Kristi signed a pledge to not raise taxes. Marty has been silent.
Kristi proposed a review of rules, regulations, and licensing requirements to determine which can be eliminated. Marty’s policy proposals are full of new state commissions, task forces, and summits.
Kristi stood with President Trump in December to unveil once-in-a-generation tax reform. That same day, Marty was doing TV interviews explaining how he cost the state over $1 million by ignoring a sexual harassment claim.
Sure, they’re both conservative, but it’s clear that Kristi has the upper hand in experience and strength of proposals.
Kristi signed a no new taxes pledge and then, a mere few weeks later, sponsored a bill to force online retailers to charge sales tax. The only reason Marty isn’t making an issue of Kristi having broken her pledge is because he too supports the tax. The difference between the two is that he has been consistent on the issue while Kristi hopes Joe Sixpack is too distracted to notice her deception.
For the uninformed:
1) Sales taxes are already owed, not new taxes
2) Kristi has supported fairness between online retailers and brick-and-mortar businesses since she has been in the state legislature
I personally enjoy ads that have other people talking up the candidate, rather than the candidate talking about how great there. That isn’t a judgement on either candidate, just my preference for ads.
Kristi is deeply tied to the DC establishment.
Marty is a member of the Pierre establishment.
With which are you more comfortable, Pierre or DC?
Pierre needs a cleansing totally in some departments. Who will have the courage to do it?
I’d rather have Marty calling the shots than one of Paul Ryan’s cronies.
Marty’s got a finger in every major scandal in the last few years. No thanks. What a shady dude.
For the uninformed:
1) Sales taxes are already owed, not new taxes
2) Kristi has supported fairness between online retailers and brick-and-mortar businesses since she has been in the state legislature
1) That’s some good DC spin for you: “Kristi wants you to pay a tax you haven’t had to pay in the past, but it’s not a new tax burden!”
2) It’s not a question of fairness, it’s a question of jurisdiction. States do not have jurisdiction over businesses without a physical presence inside the state. That’s a pretty basic legal tenant and why Marty should lose his case on the matter before the Supreme Court.
To be clear, just about everyone agrees Quill is bad. Even the folks who like it know that states are whittling away physical presence. Honestly, the physical presence standard doesn’t really even exist anymore. Some 35 states have adopted some kind of law placing requirements on companies outside their borders (SD being one of them).
I actually think SD has a good chance of winning the case, provided Marty doesn’t screw it up. This would put the final nail in Quill’s coffin. It’s unlikely the Court would have granted cert unless they were interested in doing something with Quill.
However, Marty has never argued at the Court before so I’m worried he’s going to screw it up. So is the Trump admin, so they actually directed the solicitor general to use up a full one-third of Marty’s time to minimize his ability to make mistakes.
Actually you are supposed to pay a use tax for those items you bought from across state lines. Jurisdiction is not the question of whether you owe or not because you do with or without this case. It’s just a matter of who collects it.
Well if Jackley is only worried about getting as many cops to endorse him as he can than I believe Kristi will when. Jackley hasn’t really helped the common people with much as I can see. He really went after democrats that had no chance of winning elections. He also lied to people in Aberdeen at a refugee meeting. He is pro refugees where I doubt that helps him much in this state. I think both are pro immigrant work visa in this state which most people in this state are not. I didn’t realize she signed a no tax promise. That is encouraging seeing as how a week or so ago she was touting adding taxes on one of her commercials. I think in the end Kristi wins it. She will do well west river which I think is her advantage.
1) Don’t place too much hope in Kristi’s tax pledge. She wants you to pay more in sales tax and she already flip-flopped on pledges. First she was against campaign pledges, now she’s for them.
2) Kristi actually isn’t very strong West River. She’s pinning all her hope on Rhoden making the difference out there. I’m not sure his positives can overcome her negatives. Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor are her only hope.
Meh. Not a fan of this one.
