Release: Experience and Work Ethic at Heart of New Statewide Noem Ad

Experience and Work Ethic at Heart of New Statewide Noem Ad

South Dakotan: Kristi has the skill set to be a more effective governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Noem today released a new television and radio ad statewide. The 30-second ad features supporters from throughout South Dakota discussing the skill set and work ethic they’ve come to know from Noem. A mother of three and lifelong farmer, rancher and small business owner, Noem served four years in the state legislature before being elected to the U.S. House in 2010.







Mike Cartney, Watertown: “When you think about strength of character and work ethic, I don’t think there’s anybody that can compete with Kristi Noem.”

Dale Wileman, Rapid City: “She knows ag from one end to the other.”

Larry Rhoden, Union Center: “The first thing she talks about is her family. The second thing she talks about is her faith.”

Joy Nelson, Watertown: “Kristi and her family are just good, strong Midwestern people that love the state of South Dakota.”

Larry Rhoden, Union Center: “And I think Kristi – far and away – has the best skill set, the best experience, and the best work ethic to be a more effective governor.”

John Bucher, Castlewood: “I just think she’d be a great governor for the State of South Dakota.”

