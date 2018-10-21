Release: Fact Check Gnomes – Billie Sutton likes the policies of..

From my mailbox:

Ok, South Dakota… It’s time for a heart-to-heart because the dynamics of this race just changed.

Despite proposing a state income tax, being weak on pro-life policies, and supporting socialized medicine and gun restrictions, Billie Sutton has spent recent weeks convincing voters there’s little space between him and South Dakota’s conservative roots. It’s not true.

As most of you know, Billie Sutton campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. But wait… there’s more…

At an event with Brown County Democrats, Billie Sutton admitted: “I like the policies of Bernie.” Yes, that Bernie… Bernie Sanders.

As always, you don’t have to take our word for it. Hear Billie Sutton’s words for yourself>> Watch Billie Sutton now.

Tell us: Did you Feel the Bern?

Yah. Neither did we…

  1. Anonymous

    Certainly Sutton’s statements about Bernie and Hillary are relevant. If Sutton wants Republicans to vote for him as a moderate, then contrary information is worth sharing.

    But I think Noem’s clever “Fact Check Gnome” releases would be more effective if they were only used for actual fact checks. Whether Sutton is a “moderate” or a “liberal” is a subjective judgment, not a provable fact.

