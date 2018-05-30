Release – FACT CHECK: Jackley Can’t Balance a Budget

FACT CHECK: Jackley Can’t Balance a Budget
AG’s Office costs taxpayers $8 million more today than when Jackley took office
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In Marty Jackley’s latest false attack on Noem, the government lawyer claims he can balance a budget, but his record shows otherwise:
The Attorney General’s budget has grown 44.3% during Marty Jackley’s tenure, costing taxpayers $8+ million more today than when Jackley first took office.
While the state workforce shrunk by 3.2% from 2009 to 2019, Marty Jackley grew government and increased the number of government employees by 21.3%.
Marty Jackley bankrupted the Law Enforcement Officers Training Fund, relying on bailouts from the state legislature and other branches of state government and still leaving a quarter-million-dollar deficit to the next Attorney General.
“Year after year, Marty Jackley has spent beyond his means as the state’s top government lawyer,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “With taxpayers now on the hook for $8 million more today than when Marty Jackley first took office, it doesn’t take an electrical engineer to figure out these numbers don’t add up to fiscal responsibility.”
Meanwhile…
Kristi Noem’s personal office expenditures fell 17 percent since she first took office.
Kristi Noem supported a balanced state budget all four years that she served in the South Dakota House, as is required by the state’s constitution.
Kristi Noem voted in favor of adding a Balanced Budget Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
I watched the debate. I felt as if Kristi was fairly viscous towards Marty and is obviously willing to do or say anything to get elected.
It made me wish Marty pushed back harder.
Hopefully SD voters support a good man in Marty this June.
pushed back harder? like EB5 , gearup, Bosworth, marijuana case out of Flandreau….he is a wimp
Unless you mean push back harder like the retaliation case from Aberdeen?
Kristi’s in trouble and polling well below 50%
Her back is obviously against the wall. This was never supposed to be close. It’s bad that a 4 term congresswoman is tied. She’s in serious trouble. 100% of SD voters know her and she’s below 50%
This post isn’t about Kristi. It’s about Marty and the insights we’re getting into his past. With every little trickle of news about him making a sweetheart deal, looking the other way, or quietly expanding government, it just shows South Dakotans how sleazy he truly is. He’s a lifelong government lawyer who just wants to reward his Pierre buddies.
She’s acting very Christian to slander Jackley like that. It’s too bad but the real her has come out.
I’m surprised Jackley didn’t point out that all of those votes and bills she kept talking about were just bills they might as well be BULL because either way they aren’t real. She hasn’t done anything.
This is a typical Jackley attack, but let’s be honest with ourselves for a minute.
SD elected Kristi to fight for conservative values. Most of her time in the House, she was faced with a Democrat Senate and Obama in the White House. It’s obvious that they would block any conservative bill from the House. But Kristi fought hard, regardless. She and her House colleagues have been rewarded by working closely with President Trump on a huge tax reform bill and dozens of regulatory rollbacks.
In any endeavor, you succeed sometimes and you fail sometimes. But the point is that you FIGHT. Kristi is a FIGHTER and pushes hard for what she believes in, even when the odds of success are low.
That’s the kind of governor I want.
Her list of bills she rambled off are her wish list from 2010. Her wish list gets longer. She just doesn’t deliver.
Personally negotiating the first fundamental tax reform in 30 years then literally standing with President Trump during the rollout? Yeah she doesn’t deliver at all.
*eye roll emoji*
Ha! This is awesome. Marty’s folks are flailing around, trying to land a hit but Noem and her team are just outclassing them.
I watched the last half of the debate.
I thought the snark was down which is good.
I’m not averse to the candidates being hard-hitting. Politics isn’t a friendly game of gin rummy. I just think the hits need to be accurate and in context. I don’t think the needle moved by anything anyone said.
I think the both missed an opportunity as neither was intimate and engaging. Just a lot of really good recitation of talking points.
What I liked least about the debate is afterwards neither candidate looked at the other, shook hands or otherwise engaged. If boxers and UFC fighters and football players can shake hands afterwards, two politicians expected to work with others certainly can too. Don’t take yourselves that serious folks.
Good news for Billie I guess.
For a 4 term Congress person to be below 50% is a big deal. Brazil has failed Kristi.
For a 10 year Attorney General and former US Attorney to be below 50% must be a big deal then as well. To say this was a blown lead is pure political spin. This was always going to be close. Both good candidates. Both have lots of loyal supporters. Kristi is much more than a Washington insider and Marty is more than a government lawyer — they have both been good public servants for South Dakota. These are buzz words used by both camps designed to move votes. I like them both but right now not real happy with the games being played on either side.
She has spent $7 million over the past 8 years to promote herself. Jackley has probably spent less than $500k prior to running for governor.
She has 100% name ID. Voters know her and are looking for someone better.
Jackley is winning this race.
Kristi did well last night. I’m glad she’s not letting Marty get off the hook.
If you have an ounce of objectivity, at best, these debates are a tie.
To say X candidate won is a bet on your win bonus. But, that’s about it.