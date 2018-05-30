Release – FACT CHECK: Jackley Can’t Balance a Budget

FACT CHECK: Jackley Can’t Balance a Budget

AG’s Office costs taxpayers $8 million more today than when Jackley took office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In Marty Jackley’s latest false attack on Noem, the government lawyer claims he can balance a budget, but his record shows otherwise:

The Attorney General’s budget has grown 44.3% during Marty Jackley’s tenure, costing taxpayers $8+ million more today than when Jackley first took office.

While the state workforce shrunk by 3.2% from 2009 to 2019, Marty Jackley grew government and increased the number of government employees by 21.3%.

Marty Jackley bankrupted the Law Enforcement Officers Training Fund, relying on bailouts from the state legislature and other branches of state government and still leaving a quarter-million-dollar deficit to the next Attorney General.

“Year after year, Marty Jackley has spent beyond his means as the state’s top government lawyer,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “With taxpayers now on the hook for $8 million more today than when Marty Jackley first took office, it doesn’t take an electrical engineer to figure out these numbers don’t add up to fiscal responsibility.”

Meanwhile…

Kristi Noem’s personal office expenditures fell 17 percent since she first took office.

Kristi Noem supported a balanced state budget all four years that she served in the South Dakota House, as is required by the state’s constitution.

Kristi Noem voted in favor of adding a Balanced Budget Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

