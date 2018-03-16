Release – FACT CHECK: Jackley Didn’t Create the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

FACT CHECK: Jackley Didn’t Create the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

Despite repeated claims, Marty Jackley did not create the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. ICAC was created in July 2002 and moved to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General in May 2003.

A Department of Justice press release from October 15, 2007, announced the creation of multiple stand-alone ICAC Task Forces throughout the U.S. At this time, South Dakota’s ICAC Task Force was transitioned to a stand-alone model. To aid in the transition, the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General, in which Jackley did not serve at the time, was awarded a $250,000 grant. Marty Jackley was appointed Attorney General in 2009.

“Only in a lawyer’s office does filing a different set of paperwork for an existing entity mean you created something new,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “South Dakotans deserve an honest accounting of what happened. Marty Jackley needs to correct the record and change his misleading TV commercial.”

