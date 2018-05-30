Release – FACT CHECK: Jackley Donor a Scam Artist, Not Economic Developer

FACT CHECK: Jackley Donor a Scam Artist, Not Economic Developer
VERMILLION, S.D. – During last night’s South Dakota Public Broadcasting debate, Marty Jackley made a series of false statements regarding his involvement with the “sham corporation” Global Aquaponics.
“South Dakota deserves an honest governor for whom economic development doesn’t include fraud,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager.
Marty Jackley falsely claimed: “[Tobias Ritesman] didn’t hold a fundraiser for me. I was at an event that he was at…”
THE FACTS: Marty Jackley’s PAC reported a $700 in-kind contribution from Tobias Ritesman for “Food and Location for event” on their 2016 pre-general fundraising report.
Marty Jackley claimed the Global Aquaponics sham was “important to South Dakota,” saying “I did go to a groundbreaking because that’s what’s important to South Dakota.”
THE FACTS: Outside of the hole Marty Jackley dug, no construction started. Instead, the company was accused of being a “sham corporation,” and its founder – a “Friend of Marty Jackley” – was caught making “bogus” claims. He “misrepresented” and “misled” South Dakota employees, which led to a $400,000 lawsuit, and was arrested and charged with devising a “scheme to defraud investors.”
And the question still remains: Why was there no state-level investigation of this fraud committed against South Dakotans?
Someone seems to be reading Dakota free press
I am SO DONE with Kristi and her non-stop releases and BS! They do absolutely NOTHING to make me want to vote for her again. I helped with her previous campaigns, but now I don’t even think I’d be able to vote for her in the general election!
ok Glodt
Moved on to Marty: I too sometimes get mad at the non-stop attempt at personal character assassination. Then, I calm down and realize it just her scumbag political hired gun (she deserves some responsibility for hiring him but. . . .). I know this is her scumbag because the Congresswoman knows the answer to the last question.
However, these tactics demonstrate she is losing and doesn’t have anything positive to offer to make a difference.
Love you troy!
This kentucky campaig fella is a real piece o work. Good grief.
I’m feeling the same way. Her campaign is turning into the school yard bully throwing every possible insult to get Marty to react. I mean how many times can she say government lawyer? Is that supposed to be an insult?
He needs to get back to positive messages and ignore them. The undecided have enough policy to go on and will make a character decision.
That is what she is hoping for….she cleans his clock on character…reminds them of all the scandals and poor judgments he has made
I don’t see how this is negative. They are simply pointing out the truth. Marty lied about not taking money from the guy, when he did. Everyone is attacking her campaign manager because they don’t have an argument against the fact that Marty lied. This isn’t negative. Kristi now has my vote.
Marty lies again. It’s all Kristi’s fault. Nothing is the slick lawyer’s fault and he’s mad because he got caught and exposed. Glodt and his team do their jobs & whine because it’s ‘negative’. Is this the pattern we’ll see if he is governor? OF COURSE IT IS! VOTE Kristi Noem for a real governor!
Sure, I’ll bet you were “undecided”
All smear campaigns think they are simply preaching the truth! Do go on!!
Kristi’s campaign knows she is in trouble and now is stooping so low.
Only a lifelong lawyer would think that providing facts is akin to “stooping low.”
Just remember when it’s all over the losing side needs to suck it up and go to work for the other side and fight under the “conservative” banner.
I don’t care what either side says, they are both good conservative candidates!
Look at the pro-Marty responses to this – instead of providing the truth to allegations of scandal, they try to turn it around, then deflect deflect deflect.
Sound familiar? It’s right out of the “sleazy lawyer” playbook.
That’s what you get with Marty – the sleazy lawyer playbook.
This has the potential to be a knife fight in the gutter. However, Jackley has yet to get out his knife (he does apparently know how to shoot a gun) and get in the gutter. Will he?