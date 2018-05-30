Release – FACT CHECK: Jackley Donor a Scam Artist, Not Economic Developer

FACT CHECK: Jackley Donor a Scam Artist, Not Economic Developer

VERMILLION, S.D. – During last night’s South Dakota Public Broadcasting debate, Marty Jackley made a series of false statements regarding his involvement with the “sham corporation” Global Aquaponics.

“South Dakota deserves an honest governor for whom economic development doesn’t include fraud,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager.



Marty Jackley falsely claimed: “[Tobias Ritesman] didn’t hold a fundraiser for me. I was at an event that he was at…”

THE FACTS: Marty Jackley’s PAC reported a $700 in-kind contribution from Tobias Ritesman for “Food and Location for event” on their 2016 pre-general fundraising report.

Marty Jackley claimed the Global Aquaponics sham was “important to South Dakota,” saying “I did go to a groundbreaking because that’s what’s important to South Dakota.”

THE FACTS: Outside of the hole Marty Jackley dug, no construction started. Instead, the company was accused of being a “sham corporation,” and its founder – a “Friend of Marty Jackley” – was caught making “bogus” claims. He “misrepresented” and “misled” South Dakota employees, which led to a $400,000 lawsuit, and was arrested and charged with devising a “scheme to defraud investors.”

And the question still remains: Why was there no state-level investigation of this fraud committed against South Dakotans?

