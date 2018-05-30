Release – FACT CHECK:  Jackley Falsely Attacks Noem’s Pro-Life Record

FACT CHECK: Jackley Falsely Attacks Noem’s Pro-Life Record

LIVE from the South Dakota Public Broadcasting Debate

VERMILLION, S.D. – Despite Marty Jackley’s false attacks, Rep. Kristi Noem has a strong pro-life record. Noem believes that every life, including an unborn baby’s life, has dignity and purpose.

The Facts:

Kristi Noem has a 100% rating from the National Right to Life.

Kristi Noem successfully rolled back Obama-era mandates to ensure states had more flexibility to pull family planning funds from abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood (H.J.Res.43)

Kristi Noem helped lead efforts to pass a 20-week abortion ban in the U.S. House (H.R.36)

Kristi Noem helped lead efforts to stop taxpayer-funded abortions (H.R.7)

Kristi Noem cosponsored the Life at Conception Act (H.R.681)

Kristi Noem cosponsored the Heartbeat Protection Act (H.R.490)

Kristi Noem helped introduce the Defund Planned Parenthood Act (H.R.354)

Meanwhile, Marty Jackley’s inaction allowed Planned Parenthood to break South Dakota law, bringing praise from Planned Parenthood.

March 22, 2005 >> Governor Rounds signs legislation requiring that mothers be told “the abortion will terminate the life of a whole, separate, unique, living human being.”

March 28, 2011 >> Governor Daugaard signs legislation requiring a 72-hour waiting period before an abortion is performed.

July 26, 2011 >> Planned Parenthood “praised” Jackley’s decision to not fight for the 72-hour waiting period to take effect immediately. (“AG: State will not appeal abortion law injunction,” Rapid City Journal)

March 13, 2014 >> Legal documents provided to the Attorney General’s office demonstrate Planned Parenthood was breaking the law, but Jackley doesn’t act. The abortion provider failed to clearly explain that abortion will terminate a human life, as is required by the 2005 South Dakota law. Despite the revelation, Jackley did not file a lawsuit.

February 26, 2018 >> After Jackley refuses to act, the state legislature has to pass a bill to ensure pregnant mothers are told an abortion will terminate a human life. The legislation is signed by Governor Daugaard.

