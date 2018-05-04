Release – FACT CHECK: Noem Attacks Jackley’s Proven Pro-Life Record

FACT CHECK: Noem Attacks Jackley’s Proven Pro-Life Record

PIERRE, SD: Marty Jackley has consistently enforced and successfully defended South Dakota’s pro-life legislation.

Marty Jackley became attorney general on September 4, 2009. By September 17, he announced an appeal against a court decision that hurt South Dakota’s pro-life legislation.

Marty Jackley vigorously defended the 72-hour waiting period and succeeded in implementing the law through the course of litigation.

After the SD legislature passed HB 1217 in 2011 to require a 72-hour waiting period before an abortion can be performed, Planned Parenthood sued Marty Jackley and the state. Implementation of the 72-hour-waiting period was accomplished through his litigation.

To best protect the unborn, Jackley chose to litigate. In fact, the Alpha Center and Black Hills Crisis Pregnancy Centers joined him in that successful litigation. If the state would have appealed the case instead of litigating, the injunction would have remained in place during the appeal—which is typically an 18 month process. Moreover, there is no guarantee the state would have won the appeal.

At no time has the attorney general ever refused a request by the South Dakota Department of Health to bring an enforcement action.

Jackley successfully defeated Planned Parenthood when they sued him to challenge legislation that established procedures to ensure abortion decisions are voluntary and uncoerced.

Jackley won a 2012 ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals which also brought an end to the battle commenced by Planned Parenthood over South Dakota’s legislation that required disclosure that the fetus is a human being.

At the 2017 South Dakota Right to Life Convention, Jackley told the audience, “You have the power to be the voice for the unborn.” Jackley has been that voice his entire career.

“South Dakota knows that Marty Jackley’s heart is firecely pro-life because they have seen him lead the pro-life fight every day,” said Marty Jackley for Governor campaign manager Jason Glodt. “These baseless attacks intended to score cheap political points are unfortunate, but they won’t distract Marty from doing what he has always done, which is respect, protect, and defend innocent life from the moment of conception.”

-30-

