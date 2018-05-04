Release – FACT CHECK: Noem Attacks Jackley’s Proven Pro-Life Record

FACT CHECK: Noem Attacks Jackley’s Proven Pro-Life Record
PIERRE, SD: Marty Jackley has consistently enforced and successfully defended South Dakota’s pro-life legislation.
- Marty Jackley became attorney general on September 4, 2009. By September 17, he announced an appeal against a court decision that hurt South Dakota’s pro-life legislation.
- Marty Jackley vigorously defended the 72-hour waiting period and succeeded in implementing the law through the course of litigation.
- After the SD legislature passed HB 1217 in 2011 to require a 72-hour waiting period before an abortion can be performed, Planned Parenthood sued Marty Jackley and the state. Implementation of the 72-hour-waiting period was accomplished through his litigation.
- To best protect the unborn, Jackley chose to litigate. In fact, the Alpha Center and Black Hills Crisis Pregnancy Centers joined him in that successful litigation. If the state would have appealed the case instead of litigating, the injunction would have remained in place during the appeal—which is typically an 18 month process. Moreover, there is no guarantee the state would have won the appeal.
- At no time has the attorney general ever refused a request by the South Dakota Department of Health to bring an enforcement action.
- Jackley successfully defeated Planned Parenthood when they sued him to challenge legislation that established procedures to ensure abortion decisions are voluntary and uncoerced.
- Jackley won a 2012 ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals which also brought an end to the battle commenced by Planned Parenthood over South Dakota’s legislation that required disclosure that the fetus is a human being.
- At the 2017 South Dakota Right to Life Convention, Jackley told the audience, “You have the power to be the voice for the unborn.” Jackley has been that voice his entire career.
“South Dakota knows that Marty Jackley’s heart is firecely pro-life because they have seen him lead the pro-life fight every day,” said Marty Jackley for Governor campaign manager Jason Glodt. “These baseless attacks intended to score cheap political points are unfortunate, but they won’t distract Marty from doing what he has always done, which is respect, protect, and defend innocent life from the moment of conception.”
Noem looks terrible! Holy cow she is willing to be viscous!
Who in their right mind doesn’t think Jackley is pro-life? Really?
Why doesn’t marty just release an ad that shows Kristi 8 years ago talking about what she wants to do and show people the debt has gone up and Obamacare is still there. Kristi is all talk.
She’s hitting Jackley hard because she is losing.
She’s all in!
Kristi has moved to the same planet Jolene Loetscher lives on. Sad!
Glodt is a moron
It looks like Brazil is:
I know Kristie will fight for the unborn
Jackley is late to the party
Right she’s done a great job building that GOP coalition for the last 8 years to get rid of Obamacare.
She also did a great job clearing the way for an up or down vote on the omnibus bill that funded Planned Parenthood to the tune of $500,000,000!
Uh the House passed the repeal bill. The Senate didn’t. Kristi’s not a senator.
So Noem is Charlie Brown and the Senate is Lucy. Got it.
Wrong! Do you see Kristi’s name here? Didn’t think so!
http://thehill.com/blogs/floor-action/house/379808-25-house-republicans-defy-leadership-in-key-spending-bill-vote
1) 25 Conservatives in the House tried to stop the omnibus (which included funding for Planned Parenthood) from getting to the floor. It almost worked, but they needed just a few more Republicans to join them.
2) Noem did not join them. She voted to allow the omnibus to make it to the floor, knowing full well it would pass.
3) When the floor vote took place Noem voted against omnibus because she needed the political cover of being able to say she’s against it.
4) Omnibus, which funds Planned Parenthood passed.
5) After Omnibus passesd Noem signed on to a hopeless bill to repeal PP’s funding. A bill that she knew wouldn’t make it through the Senate.
Thank you, 5:51! That’s the message I was trying to relay, but you did it so much better!
My pleasure. It disgusts me that Noem is okay with her campaign’s deceptive tactics. I guess she really is all in.
“The regional Planned Parenthood affiliate, suing to overturn the abortion law, praised Jackley’s decision.
“On behalf of our patients, we are twice relieved,” said Sarah Stoesz, president of Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, in a statement.”
You must have missed the rest of it. Don’t you hate it when the facts get in the way of your lies?
It’s literally a quote from Planned Parenthood saying they’re relieved due to a Jackley decision. This, plus the $1.5 million settlement Jackley cost the state makes you wonder about his judgement.
The paragraph: “at no time has the Attorney General ever refused a request by the South Dakota Deptartment of Health to bring an enforcement action.”
Isn’t that kind of the problem? Isn’t he in a position to bring an enforcement action even if the regulatory agency isn’t doing its job?
I haven’t had much luck with the Dept of Health when I have notified them of “issues.”
The only thing the inspectors care about is dust bunnies under the beds. Out of control nursing assistants high on diet pills injuring nursing home residents, conscious hospital patients “sedated” with pancuronium and nothing else, meals bearing no resemblance to the menus approved by dietitians, and residents dragged out of their beds at 4 in the morning and dressed for the day because the day shift is too busy to do it don’t concern them at all. Not a bit. Not surprising they pay no attention to what’s going on at Planned Pstenthood.
To say he’s been doing his job because the Dept of Health hasn’t been doing theirs is a major joke.
This would be a civil matter not a criminal case so, no, the Attorney General does not have the authority to act. The department of health would have to initiate a civil lawsuit
Noem must love the taste of her toes, cuz she keeps putting her foot in her mouth