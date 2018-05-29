Release – FACT CHECK: Not Slander When True

FACT CHECK: Not Slander When True

Friends of Marty Jackley claim that saying government lawyer Marty Jackley delayed EB-5 charges, withheld critical information during the investigation, and let Pierre insiders off the hook is slander. But “slander” is, by definition, the “utterance of false charges,” and none of these charges are false.

Ironically, however, the ad makes a series of false attacks on Kristi Noem.

CHECK THE RECORD: Kristi Noem pushed for passage of a Balanced Budget Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

CHECK THE RECORD: Kristi Noem got more than $6 trillion of spending cuts passed through the House.

Pierre Capital Journal: Some highlights of Noem’s tenure in office include: “Congress’s cutting of discretionary spending for the past two years, the House passage of a budget every year and her voting in favor of $6 trillion in spending cuts.”

CHECK THE RECORD: In addition to gutting Obamacare through tax reform, Kristi Noem pushed a full repeal of Obamacare through the House. It’s not accurate to blame Noem and the House for the Senate’s failings.

THE KICKER: While trying to levy a false attack on Noem’s accomplishments, Friends of Marty Jackley feature pictures of Noem touting President Trump’s historic tax cuts plan, which was a promise made and a promise kept.

