Release: Fall River and Oglala Lakota States Attorney Jim Sword Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Fall River and Oglala Lakota States Attorney Jim Sword Endorses Ravnsborg for Attorney General
HOT SPRINGS, SD: Hot Springs attorney and Fall River and Oglala Lakota States Attorney Jim Sword has endorsed Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.
“Jason is an experienced leader who understands that we need someone as Attorney General that can handle a wide variety of cases from prosecuting, to defending to civil cases in both state and federal court,” Sword said. “He also understands the position is larger than the courtroom and is one where you have to have the temperament and skills to work with legislators to build a coalition to assist States Attorneys and members of law enforcement in obtaining the resources they need to keep us all safe in a wide variety of areas.”
Sword lives in Hot Springs where he is a partner of Sword and Ahrendt Law Office, P.C. He prosecutes in Fall River and Oglala Lakota County and also represents individuals, businesses and government entities before state and federal courts. In addition Sword defends clients in Pennington, Custer, Bennett counties and throughout the Northern Black Hills. He is a former chairman of the Fall River County Child Protection Team and Board of Directors member of the Alcohol Recovery Center of the Black Hills.
“Jason has been battled tested both on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan in service to our country and in the courtroom.” Sword stated. “Having served in the United States Army as a Captain myself, I know they do not just make anyone a Battalion Commander, they select people that lead from the front selflessly, with strong moral character and work with a staff to oversee hundreds of people with many challenging situations happening at the same time.”
Sword went on to say “Jason is the only candidate that I see that has all of these skills, he will make an outstanding Attorney General and has my full endorsement and support.”
“Battled tested” huh, which ones?
Ramadi?
Fallujah?
Spelling bee?
Wasn’t this Sword guy a Democrat just 4 or 5 years ago?
He was awarded a bronze star. Were you?
Are you kidding me the guy’s been deployed multiple times to combat zones…. I think him and Sattgast are the only veterans in the races.
Isn’t that Lance Russell’s home county?
Yep, I think Lance has someone playing in his backyard ; )
Pretty low to try to minimize the service of a guy whose been overseas defending our country. Just say you are for Russell or Fitzgerald and be done with it.
“who has”-my bad.
Ravensborg vs Seiler will be great!
Sword hates Russell. They used to be great friends I believe. What happened?
I believe they were college roommates or something like that.
Nice! It’s great to see someone working so hard to get out and meet everyone in the state. Go Jason!
He is a hard worker.
Why not support Fitz?
I would put Sword up against any broken down Marine.
Sure, Jason R. is a nice guy and I would never minimize his military experience, but the reason he is piling up endorsements is because he’s been campaigning for the last 3 years. He does NOT have anywhere near the legal experience that the other 3 have. They’ve been working in the courtroom and/or the Capitol and actually accomplishes things while Ravnsborg works on his campaign. As a GOP candidate, to have an endorsement from a liberal democrat attorney who dislikes his neighbor Russell’s conservative politics, I would say is a minus not a plus.
@also a delegate. Seriously, he does not have enough legal experience, are you living under a rock? You sound like a member of Fitzgerald’s team that pushes his only quality of being a lawyer and trying to undermine Ravnsborg’s law experience. He has an extensive career as a lawyer and still practices law daily just like the other two candidates.
All I read on the blogs from Russell and Fitzgerald supporters are weak arguments against Ravnsborg and more pettiness because he is the only one out there trying to talk with people to learn from and make our state a better place if elected.
Instead of Fitzgerald and Russell being jealous that Ravnsborg has more support around the state than them because he has EARNED it, why don’t they get off their “seats” and go talk to people and offer up anything because they are a lawyer.
Can we stop with the tact of calling people who criticize Ravnsborg members of a different campaign? The McCarthyist tact is weak and there are better arguments to make.