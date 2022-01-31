Release: First head-to-head fundraising comparison in the gubernatorial primary
PRESS RELEASE
JANUARY 31, 2022
With the posting of Rep. Steve Haugaard’s Year-End Report this morning, we have our first head-to-head comparison between his fundraising and Governor Noem’s.
Highlights:
- Governor Noem has raised over $11.8 million cycle-to-date, Haugaard has raised just $56,000.
- This equates to Haugaard having raised just 0.47% of Governor Noem’s total and Governor Noem has out-raised Haugaard 210 to 1.
- Governor Noem has over $7.3 million cash on hand across her committees, Haugaard has less than $36,000.
- Haugaard’s cash on hand is 0.49% of Governor Noem’s total and Governor Noem’s cash on hand bests Haugaard’s 204 to 1.
- Governor Noem has over 8,700 individual donors in the state of South Dakota vs 43 itemized donors from South Dakota for Haugaard.
Governor Noem is grateful for the support of the thousands of people who have supported her campaign. The campaign is excited about the opportunity to talk with the voters over the next 9 months and make our case for four more years.
There is much to be proud of from Governor Noem’s first term, including South Dakota’s best in the nation economy, historic investments in the future of our state through education and infrastructure, and the continued protection of our constitutional rights and freedoms from government encroachment.
9 thoughts on “Release: First head-to-head fundraising comparison in the gubernatorial primary”
Notice that she she didn’t say she was excited to talk to voters, she said she is only excited about the opportunity to talk to vote. There’s a difference.
This is called “punching down” and it’s never a good look.
Not smart to bring attention to this when so much of her fundraising is from out of state.
Translation—I’m Governor Noem and all I do is campaign
All her opponent needs to do is run her old campaign videos and point out how Noem is exactly what she campaigned against. Outside money, outside workers. She doesn’t do anything in South Dakota. She doesn’t even support SD talent. She sent her kid out of state to be educated. She employs and gives raises to her family using taxpayer dollars. She spends more time traveling to promote her own career than she does to support SD. She is a grifter who learned from the biggest fraud.
I don’t see how anybody could refute these facts.
She campaigned on being pro-life, pro-2A, family values. She kept the state open, after the legislature held her back, has promoted the largest influx of new citizens to the state. She’s brought millions into SD through tourism. I’m good with 4 more years of this trajectory vs what Smith or Schoenbeck would’ve done to our state.
Well stated !
When claiming facts (and I use that loosely) keep it to what you can prove, and not your claims masquerading as facts. If it’s your opinion, please state so.