Release: First head-to-head fundraising comparison in the gubernatorial primary

PRESS RELEASE

JANUARY 31, 2022

With the posting of Rep. Steve Haugaard’s Year-End Report this morning, we have our first head-to-head comparison between his fundraising and Governor Noem’s.



Highlights:

Governor Noem has raised over $11.8 million cycle-to-date, Haugaard has raised just $56,000.

This equates to Haugaard having raised just 0.47% of Governor Noem’s total and Governor Noem has out-raised Haugaard 210 to 1.

Governor Noem has over $7.3 million cash on hand across her committees, Haugaard has less than $36,000.

Haugaard’s cash on hand is 0.49% of Governor Noem’s total and Governor Noem’s cash on hand bests Haugaard’s 204 to 1.

Governor Noem has over 8,700 individual donors in the state of South Dakota vs 43 itemized donors from South Dakota for Haugaard.



Governor Noem is grateful for the support of the thousands of people who have supported her campaign. The campaign is excited about the opportunity to talk with the voters over the next 9 months and make our case for four more years.



There is much to be proud of from Governor Noem’s first term, including South Dakota’s best in the nation economy, historic investments in the future of our state through education and infrastructure, and the continued protection of our constitutional rights and freedoms from government encroachment.