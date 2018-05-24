Release: Five Former Legislators Endorse Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Five Former Legislators Endorse Ravnsborg for Attorney General

YANKTON, SD: Five former Legislators endorse Attorney General Candidate Jason Ravnsborg.

Bob Deelstra—Bob was a member of the State House of Representative from 2011-2013 representing District 9.

Charles “Charlie” Hoffman—Charlie was a member of the State House of Representative from 2009-2015 representing District 23.

Brian Liss– Brian was a member of the State House of Representative from 2011-2013 representing District 13.

Patty Miller—Patty was a member of the State House of Representative from 2011-2013 representing District 16.

Orv Smidt—Orv was a of the State House of Representative from 1999-2005 and the State Senate from 2005-2009 representing District 7.

“Every endorsement reminds me to work harder for the people of South Dakota every day.” Said Ravnsborg. “It’s this kind of support that has helped me reach my fund-raising goals and keep moving forward.”

Learn more about Jason and his campaign at JasonforSouthDakota.com and follow the campaign on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JasonforSouthDakota

-30-

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...