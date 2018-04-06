Release: Former District 23 Rep. Charlie Hoffman Endorses Jackley

Former District 23 Rep. Charlie Hoffman Endorses Jackley

EUREKA, SD: McPherson County cattle rancher and former District 23 Rep. Charlie Hoffman put his support behind Attorney General Marty Jackley’s campaign for governor in a new ad released today.

“Marty didn’t just ask the people of Eureka and District 23 to vote for him, he actually showed up during his Hometown South Dakota tour,” Hoffman said. “He stayed until every question had been answered, and that’s the kind of governor he’s going to be—the kind who answers the tough questions and respects the people who hired him to get the job done.”

Hoffman served for six years in the state House. He’s been ranching since 1981 when he took over the family ranch after his father passed away following a battle against pancreatic cancer.

“Charlie is a true friend and I’m grateful for his support,” Jackley said. “He knows the legislative process and is deeply connected to the opportunities and challenges in District 23, and we look forward to having his advice throughout this campaign.”

Watch Hoffman’s endorsement on youtube:

-30-

