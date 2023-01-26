Release: Former Governor Daugaard Comms Director joins SBA Pro-Life America

Leading Nat’l Pro-Life Group Adds Seasoned PR Pro to Its Growing State Affairs Team

Washington, D.C. – Former South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s communications director, Kelsey Pritchard, has joined SBA Pro-Life America as the organization’s first-ever director of state public affairs.

Pritchard spent seven years working in the governor’s office, serving as the administration’s communications strategist and press secretary. She comes to SBA Pro-Life America after spending four years in the private sector. Pritchard worked in the ad industry for Bozell in Omaha, Nebraska, where she led the PR and social media department, and she served on the executive leadership team as marketing director for Dream Design International.

Pritchard says she was eager to join the pro-life organization known for its strategic political acumen in furthering protections for the unborn:

“Thanks to the Dobbs victory, states are now an extremely crucial battleground for saving unborn lives and ensuring women and families receive the support they need to flourish. I’m joining SBA Pro-Life America with full appreciation that this is the organization’s most critical chapter to date and complete recognition of the life-saving work that is yet to be done in the coming days, months and years.”

Pritchard joins SBA Pro-Life America’s growing state affairs team which includes regional directors who partner with local advocacy groups to further state protections for women and the unborn.

SBA Pro-Life America’s President Marjorie Dannenfelser welcomed Pritchard to the organization, saying:

“We’re excited to have Kelsey join our growing team at this moment of greatest potential for life in generations. Year one of the Dobbs era presents extraordinary opportunities to work with our allies in the states to set an ambitious pro-life agenda and it is essential to communicate a winning message. The gifts and experience Kelsey brings will truly have a life-saving impact as we move forward into a brand new phase of the pro-life movement.”

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is a network of more than one million pro-life Americans nationwide, dedicated to ending abortion by electing national leaders and advocating for laws that save lives, with a special calling to promote pro-life women leaders.

