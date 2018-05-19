Release: Former Governor Frank Farrar Endorses Marty Jackley

Former Governor Frank Farrar Endorses Marty Jackley

BRITTON, SD: South Dakota’s 24th governor has endorsed Attorney General Marty Jackley’s bid to follow in his footsteps.

Governor Frank Farrar of Britton, who also served as attorney general from 1963 to 1969, said Jackley has the right set of experiences to move South Dakota forward.

“I’ve known the Jackley family for years, and Marty has the character, the leadership skills and the passion we need in our new governor,” Farrar said. “He’s shown us he can run the attorney general’s office and balance a budget, and he’s also demonstrated throughout his career that he has an incredible heart for the people of South Dakota.”

Farrar is a South Dakota legend, having served as state’s attorney for Marshall County, attorney general and governor. He is a U.S. Army veteran, a cancer survivor and an avid athlete to this day.

“Marty Jackley has been the greatest attorney general in South Dakota history,” Farrar said. “He served as chairman of the nation’s attorneys general, and that achievement alone makes him an outstanding choice for governor.”

Jackley said that an endorsement as important as Farrar’s is a sign that his campaign is surging at the right moment.

“This endorsement has provided our campaign with incredible inspiration,” Jackley said. “Governor Farrar is very gracious to provide his support and advice, and I’m incredibly honored to have him by our side.”

“Marty is an athlete just like me,” Farrar said. “I know he has the guts and the endurance to be first across the finish line on June 5.”

Farrar’s endorsement video can be watched on youtube or on facebook here.

-30-

